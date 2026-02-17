Asia Bankers Club Appoints Ian Banerjee as Managing Director, Launches Global Office in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Bankers Club has appointed Ian Banerjee as Managing Director, coinciding with the opening of its Dubai Global Office, as the group speeds up its expansion and further embeds its presence in the Middle East.

The Dubai Global Office will be a key connectivity hub between the west and the east with a particular emphasis on facilitating investment, entrepreneurship, and business setup and market entry across the region.

Asia Bankers Club Appoints Ian Banerjee as Managing Director

Ian has global leadership experience in entrepreneurship, alternative assets, and the cruise and maritime real estate industry. Most recently, he was affiliated with Crescent Seas – A Miami based company as Sales Director for Strategic Partnerships, where he was involved in a groundbreaking global residential real estate project at sea, marrying luxury lifestyle, mobility, and long-term asset ownership. His Miami-to-Dubai move is consistent with a globally mobile business and investment strategy.

"Asia Bankers Club welcomes Ian's appointment as a major step in its global expansion plans," said Kingston Lai, Founder & CEO of Asia Bankers Club. "Ian's global outlook, entrepreneurial spirit, and experience makes him an outstanding candidate to build our Dubai Global Office and facilitate global connectivity to Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and India."

Since its inception in 2012, Asia Bankers Club has evolved into a worldwide network of over 100,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators in finance, technology, real assets, and new sectors. The group was established by Kingston Lai, former Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, and is invested by Black Spade Capital, the family office of Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

The Dubai office will concentrate on Middle East business setup and market entry solutions for companies, entrepreneurs, institutional investors, wealth funds, family offices, and private capital groups. This will include end-to-end services such as regional strategy, licensing, local partnerships, capital introductions, and residency options such as Golden Visas.

Speaking about the new Dubai office, Ian said, "Dubai is no longer a regional hub but a global command center for capital and entrepreneurship. The launch of the Global Office in Dubai will enable us to connect Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and India, allowing Western capital and businesses to tap into Eastern growth sectors with ease, stability, and scalability."

Media Contact:

Asia Bankers Club – Global Office, Dubai

[email protected]

https://www.asiabankersclub.com/press_release/ustour/

SOURCE Asia Bankers Club