Asia Briefing Releases 2021 Country Guide Series for Doing Business - The Series Covers China, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Russia, Plus a Special Guide on ASEAN

HONG KONG, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a challenging 2020 - where many international businesses around the world focused on operational continuity, crisis management, and transformation issues at home - 2021 beckons with the promise of some new growth opportunities at home and overseas in Asia.

Asian countries are demonstrating remarkable attractiveness in 2021, stemming from high GDP growth expectations, burgeoning markets, booming technology sectors, and large new shifts in supply chains - resulting in new opportunities for trade, partnerships, and expansions for international investors.

Entering new markets in Asia successfully can be aided by a deeper, practical understanding of the focal country's business and regulatory environment, expert advisory regarding the changes in Asia, identified areas of risk, incentive and opportunity, as well as the advised steps to prepare for and seize opportunities from entry to profit.

These and several other areas are covered in this guide series.

Designed to introduce the fundamentals of investing in ASEAN, China, Hong Kong, India, Vietnam and Russia, the Introduction to Doing Business guides are compiled by the experts at Dezan Shira & Associates, a specialist of foreign direct investment, providing corporate establishment, business intelligence, business advisory, tax advisory and compliance, accounting, payroll, due diligence and ﬁnancial review services to multinationals investing in emerging Asia.

Each Introduction to Doing Business 2021 guide is free to download, and discusses:

Establishing and running a business

Tax, audit, and accounting

Human resources and payroll

Within the chapters, a range of different topics that affect doing business in the country of interest are discussed - including investment models, intellectual property considerations, key taxes applicable for foreign companies, and several types of employment contracts. Additionally, the guides examine how business practices have changed, such as new requirements and how to open bank accounts.

Dezan Shira & Associates - Founded in Hong Kong in 1992, Dezan Shira & Associates is a pan-Asia, multi-disciplinary professional services firm, providing market entry, legal, accounting, tax, HR, technology, and operational advisory to international investors. The mission of the firm is to guide foreign companies through Asia's complex regulatory environments and assist with all aspects of establishing, maintaining, and growing their business operations throughout the region.

Asia Briefing Limited - Asia Briefing is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dezan Shira & Associates, Asia's largest independent foreign direct investment practice. Founded in 1999, Asia Briefing through its stable of titles including the ten ASEAN countries of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Russia, Vietnam and Silk Road Briefings which focus on the Belt and Road Initiative. These collectively provide business intelligence to foreign investors interested in or operating in these markets, together with regulatory updates, analysis and commentary on today's real issues concerning the foreign investor in Asia.

