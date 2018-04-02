Asia Broadband Inc. Issues Company Update

Many new developments have occurred in the last several years as Asia Broadband has progressed with the execution of its mining focused business plan. Recently, the Company re-subscribed to OTC Markets and updated the contact information and business operations description. Additionally, the Company has now posted its annual reports for past two years to qualify for Current Information status on the OTC Markets. Subsequently, Asia Broadband will be announcing the details of all significant operational and corporate events going forward.

About Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC:AABB) - We are a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

