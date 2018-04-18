Asia Broadband recently filed its past annual financial statements and disclosures with OTC Markets and is now Pink Current Information status. As business progresses throughout 2018, Asia Broadband plans to engage a PCAOB auditing firm and apply for the OTCQB tier with OTC Markets.

About Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC:AABB) - Is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Contact the Company at:





Email: info@asiabroadbandinc.com Website: www.asiabroadbandinc.com Phone: 702-216-7167 James Gilbert

President & CEO



Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-broadband-inc-operations-summary-300631874.html

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.

Related Links

http://www.asiabroadbandinc.com

