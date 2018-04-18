Asia Broadband Inc. Operations Summary

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC:AABB) has continued to develop its ancestral mine and mineral concessions acreage over the past two years in the state of Guerrero, Mexico. During this time, the Company employed significant capital and labor to consistently expand its small-scale precious and base metal production facilities. Asia Broadband has increased its revenues generated from metals production from its inception in 2016 to the year-end of 2017. This growth trend has continued for the Company's operations in 2018, as will soon be published in the first quarter financial statements for the period ending March 31. In addition to production revenues, Asia Broadband has utilized its extensive network of client contacts and distribution channels in Asia to complete several brokered mineral sales transactions this year. The Company plans to announce further details of its significant operating achievements throughout 2018 in subsequent press releases.
Asia Broadband recently filed its past annual financial statements and disclosures with OTC Markets and is now Pink Current Information status. As business progresses throughout 2018, Asia Broadband plans to engage a PCAOB auditing firm and apply for the OTCQB tier with OTC Markets.
About Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC:AABB) - Is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.
|
Contact the Company at:
|
Email:
|
Website:
|
Phone:
|
702-216-7167
|
James Gilbert
|
President & CEO
Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-broadband-inc-operations-summary-300631874.html
SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.
Share this article