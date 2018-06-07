Asia Broadband Inc. Pursues Joint Venture Partner for Large Scale Expansion of Mining Operations

LAS VEGAS, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is actively engaged in negotiations with multiple Asian-based companies with respect to the terms of a joint venture agreement for the large scale expansion of the Company's mining operations in the state of Guerrero, Mexico. One of the primary terms of the joint venture relationship being discussed includes a minimum capital commitment of $30 million over the next 3 years, in phased expenditures, allocated to significantly expand the identified resources within the Asia Broadband properties and build out a new production processing facility that has much greater efficiency and capacity.
Several of the Asian investment groups involved in the negotiations align well with Asia Broadband by having synergistic corporate goals. Under further terms of the partnership agreement, expanded metals production would be guaranteed future sales for Asia Broadband and a long-term secured supply to the joint venture partner. More specifically associated to gold, the investment groups are seeking to satisfy a consumer and industrial gold fabrication demand, as well as an institutional or investment gold demand. In general, physical gold holdings and future guaranteed supplies of gold are an investment hedge that mitigates the risk of instabilities caused by fluctuations in world economic conditions.
Further details of the Company's joint venture partnership negotiations will be announced as they become available.
About Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB) - is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.
Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.
