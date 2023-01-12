Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Lands Hong Kong Segment at SUNeVision's Cable Landing Station

To Enable 1-stop-shop Connectivity across Asia

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Telecom Global Limited (CTG), the world-leading provider of integrated telecommunication services, jointly announces with SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (SUNeVision), the number one data centre provider and connectivity hub in Hong Kong, that the Asia Direct Cable (ADC) has officially landed its Hong Kong segment at SUNeVision's HKIS-1 located at Chung Hom Kok. Today marks the introduction of ADC at the first and only carrier-neutral cable landing station (CLS) in Hong Kong, in addition to the new City Point-of-Presence (PoP) at SUNeVision's hyperscale data centre MEGA Plus, connecting the region seamlessly through the robust network capabilities and global presence of CTG.

Asia Direct Cable (ADC) lands Hong Kong segment at SUNeVision’s HKIS-1

Addressing Surging Demand for Subsea Cable Capacity in APAC

The ADC system is an advanced submarine cable integrated with the highest number of fiber pairs and system transmission capacity in Asia1, able to transmit over 140 Tbps of traffic with the necessary capacity to support surging demand for heavy transmission flow and bandwidth-intensive applications that include 5G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud, video streaming and more. The landing of ADC at SUNeVision's HKIS-1, the only carrier and cloud-neutral CLS in Chung Hom Kok would strategically enable CTG to empower their customers to interconnect with the region seamlessly. New connections will undoubtedly unlock a brand-new digital experience and additional service capabilities through the joint efforts from both parties.

First to Acquire One-Stop-Shop Connectivity from SUNeVision's CLS to MEGA-i

SUNeVision's carrier-neutral cable landing station HKIS-1 was built with data centre capabilities certified by ANSI/TIA-942 and direct backhaul access to MEGA Campus including MEGA-i. Interconnecting with MEGA-i, which is home to around 15,000 cross-connects and 9 out of 11 City PoPs of international subsea cables in Hong Kong, users of ADC Hong Kong segment either via CLS or City PoP at MEGA Plus can enjoy one-stop-shop connectivity and interconnect with hundreds of providers through SUNeVision's rich data centre ecosystem with high reliability and efficiency.

Strengthening Hong Kong's Position as an Interconnection Hub between Mainland China and Asia

The ADC system serves as a significant infrastructure linkage for Hong Kong, mainland China to/from key information hubs along the East and Southeast Asia. Hong Kong continues to rank Top 10 globally by data capacity2 and is home to SUNeVision's MEGA-i, the most carrier-dense colocation site in the world3. ADC is the first, critical international cable landed in Hong Kong since 20174, aiming at addressing the long-anticipated demand for seamless data transmission and digitalisation across regions.

Xiaolei Wu, Executive Vice President of CTG said, "In a rising era of digital business, we are witnessing exponential urgency from organisations in Asia-Pacific looking to proactively fast-track their journey of digital transformation to ensure leading positions in their respective industries. This has led to a massive flow of new data that has been generated across the region as a direct result of a rapid race towards digitalisation. As a world-leading provider of integrated telecommunication services, China Telecom Global (CTG) is thrilled to collaborate with SUNeVision and a group of renowned telecom service providers in the expansion of Asia Direct Cable (ADC) to HKIS-1. The synergy produced from joint efforts across the region offers a safe and reliable network gateway for Hong Kong businesses, empowering IT leaders to confidently embark on a successful digital transformation."

Raymond Tong, Chief Executive Officer of SUNeVision said, "Hong Kong maintains as a strategic connectivity hub intersecting with international submarine cable system and domestic land cables in mainland China. Landing ADC Hong Kong segment at the only carrier and cloud-neutral cable landing station in Hong Kong, SUNeVisions's HKIS-1, plus a new City PoP at MEGA Plus, would provide unique neutrality and true connectivity advantages that no other facilities in the region can. We are glad to jointly announce this with CTG and look forward to more win-win collaboration to foster digital business for joint customers in Hong Kong, mainland China to other markets rapidly growing in Asia and the globe."

About ADC

ADC is a 9,400-kilometre submarine cable connecting Hong Kong with mainland China, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. With eight pairs of optical fibres carrying traffic above 140 Terabytes per second (Tbps), the new Hong Kong segment ready for service in 2023 would complement existing networks between Hong Kong to East and Southeast Asia. ADC will be built and operated by a global consortium comprising CAT (merged with TOT to form National Telecom), China Telecom, China Unicom, PLDT, Singtel, SoftBank Corp., Tata Communications and Viettel.

About China Telecom Global

China Telecom Corporation Limited ("China Telecom"), one of the world's largest providers of integrated telecommunication services, has been unwaveringly strived to enhance its capabilities in maintaining its global footprints while addressing changing demands. In 2000, China Telecom established its first overseas office. In order to further enhance its global service quality and accelerate overseas business expansion, China Telecom established China Telecom Global Limited in 2012, which is headquartered in Hong Kong, China. China Telecom has not only established its presence in 41 countries and regions, but also now offers services around the world to help global customers accelerate their business transformation journeys.

Leveraging its vast network resources of 53 submarine cables with 96T in intercontinental capacity and 241 Points-of-Presence (PoPs) around the world, China Telecom offers a high-performing global network for international carriers, multinational enterprises, and overseas Chinese customers. On the fast track of corporate digital transformation across the globe, China Telecom Global is dedicated to delivering a wide portfolio of high-quality and integrated communications solutions for international operators, multinational enterprises and overseas Chinese customers. Through the comprehensive enhancement of DICT technology, "Cloud-Network Integration" strategy and operational security, we can support industries to better navigate their journey of digital transformation and explore new opportunities in the digital economy.

With an agile and forward-looking spirit, innovative products and business models, and industry-leading technologies, China Telecom is dedicated to creating value for its customers in their business transformation, enabling them to achieve business growth, enhance global footprints and maintain competitive edges by digitalisation.

About SUNeVision

SUNeVision (SEHK: 1686), the technology arm of Sun Hung Kai Properties (SEHK: 0016), is the largest data centre provider in Hong Kong. We provide industry-leading carrier and cloud-neutral data centre services with Asia's number one connectivity. We connect providers of telecommunications, cloud, ISP, CDN, OTT from local, mainland China and global with enterprises of different businesses on our Asia leading data centre ecosystem.

SUNeVision forms MEGA Campus by extending the connectivity edge from highly connected MEGA-i to other high-tier data centres, including MEGA Gateway, MEGA IDC, MEGA Plus and MEGA Two. Facilities on MEGA Campus are interconnected through a dedicated dark fibre network and around 15,000 cross-connects. Together with City PoPs of major submarine cables in our facilities, we enable our customers for direct connections to multi-cloud platforms and multi-cloud exchanges with the best connectivity in town. The addition of cable landing stations HKIS-1 and HKIS-2 to our data centre portfolio will provide a one-stop-solution to cable owners and users, strengthening our position as the leading connectivity hub in Asia. We are committed to supporting Hong Kong as a regional information hub and a strategic gateway to mainland China.

