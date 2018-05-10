Asia Equity Exchange Group, Inc. Announces Membership Growth for the AEEx Platform for the First Quarter of 2018

The 17 clients listing on AEEx includes companies from high-growth industries such as telecommunications, education, financial services, and manufacturing. The Company believes these clients have exhibited exceptional past performance, maintained sustainable growth for a number of years, showed resilience in times of economic turbulence, and are expected to perform exceptionally in international capital markets. AEEx enables companies to engage with investors and increase operational transparency. In addition, AEEX provides a variety of supplementary incubation and consulting services in accordance to each tier on the AEEx platform.

Highlights among these newly listed clients, notable for their competitive business models, include WKG Sports Culture Development, Ltd. ("WKG"), Shuisheng Technology, Ltd. ("Shuisheng"),and Baihe Stamp Technology, Ltd. ("Baihe").

WKG Sports Culture Development, Ltd. is a competitive sports company that organizes world-class MMA (mixed martial arts) events with internationally renowned competitors. WKG is determined to become a leader in competitive athletics both in China and internationally. China's reputation as the birthplace of martial arts affords a unique opportunity to foster world champions and exceptionally thrilling matches. As contact-sports are becoming increasingly popular in the country, AEEX believes WKG is positioned to become a household name domestically.

Shuisheng Technology, Ltd . is a water filtration brand. With growing consumer demand for healthy lifestyle solutions, Shuisheng has developed an extensive business network throughout China, through individual consumer retail and institutional clients. Shuisheng has largely benefited from national programs focused on 'big health' aimed at increasing healthy lifestyle awareness and access to related products. The company protects its intellectual property with a number of patents and continues to develop high quality cutting-edge products. Shuisheng Technology currently has over 600 subsidiaries, 200 commercial vendors, and 50 schools operating under BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) contracts.

Baihe Stamp Technology Co., Ltd. is an innovative tech company specializing in developing and manufacturing high-end smart devices and applications. Baihe is known for developing industry leading digitalized and highly secure official seals for corporate and government use.

The 4 companies that signed an "International Listing Consulting Agreement" benefit from AEEX's expertise in setting up international corporate structures, hiring relevant 3rd party service providers, and undergoing financial audits. AEEX also provides expert advice on international securities offerings and methods of implementing long-term management strategies to enhance operational efficiencies and increase returns.

Mr. Xiangyu Wang, Chief Executive Officer of AEEX commented, "We are proud to announce 17 new additions to the AEEx platform for the first quarter of 2018. This is a period of exceptional growth for us as we believe we provide world class resources for investors and companies interested in developing their expertise in the capital markets."

Mr. Wang continued, "We believe the recent Chinese government initiatives in Hong Kong and mainland China promoting the development of public markets along with a greater interest among executives in public financial markets have contributed to a heightened demand for our online AEEx platform and exceptional consulting services. Moreover, we believe our platform raises awareness among the international community of the operations of Chinese enterprises through our centralized and standardized information services."

About Asia Equity Exchange Group, Inc.

Asia Equity Exchange Group (OTCMKTS: AEEX) is a U.S. publicly traded corporate consulting and incubation platform headquartered in New York, USA. AEEX has helped dozens of companies of all sizes across countless industries successfully plan and execute their entry into international capital markets. The Company has successfully navigated virtually every aspect and challenge that may arise during the initial public offering ("IPO") process and beyond as their clients begin their journeys as public companies. The Company's executive management team understands the significant market, regulatory, and media issues facing companies throughout the IPO process. Working hand-in-hand with leading investment banks, law firms, accounting firms and communications specialists, the Company offers creative and practical solutions to meet these challenges. Every IPO is unique and therefore AEEX creates individualized programs tailored to each client to maximize business valuation, communicate their equity story, and help the executive management team remain focused on their long-term business performance. For more information, please visit http://www.aeexgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, the Company's business strategies and initiatives as well as the Company's business plans; the Company's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; expected changes in the Company's revenue and certain cost or expense items; trends and competition in the industry in China; general economic and business conditions in China; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-equity-exchange-group-inc-announces-membership-growth-for-the-aeex-platform-for-the-first-quarter-of-2018-300646890.html

SOURCE Asia Equity Exchange Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.aeexgroup.com

