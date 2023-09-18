Asia Flow Chemistry Conference 2023: Revolutionizing Chemistry - Exploring Cutting-edge Developments (Tokyo, Japan - October 5-6, 2023)

18 Sep, 2023, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flow Chemistry Asia 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Flow Chemistry Asia 2023 Conference will be held on October 5-6, 2023 at the Nikko Naritaright at Tokyo-Narita Airport.
This annual event brings together researchers from around the world and across Japan and features academic presentations, industry presentations, an exhibit hall with companies from around the world plus extensive networking opportunities.
This conference features 4-co-located tracks enabling extensive scientific exchanges and networking across disciplines -- your registration provides access to all conference tracks, all content and all networking events.
In addition to an exhibit hall, the conference also includes poster sessions and encourages attendees to submit posters as a means to showcase their research and engage with the participants.
Agenda:
Day 1
08:00 Conference Registration, Materials Pick-Up, Coffee and Tea in the Exhibit Hall
- Session Title: Flow Chemistry Asia 2023 Opening Session
- Session Chairperson: Professor Dr. Paul Watts, Nelson Mandela University
09:00 - Welcome and Introduction by Conference Co-Chairperson Paul Watts, Distinguished Professor and Research Chair, Nelson Mandela University, South Africa
09:15 - Welcome and Introduction by Conference Co-Chairperson Simon Kuhn, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, KU Leuven Belgium, Belgium
09:30 - Conference Opening Keynote: Running Hazardous Chemistry in Flow - HF, F2, SF4 and More
- C. Oliver Kappe, Professor and Scientific Director, Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing, University of Graz, Austria
10:15 - Microfluidics, A Versatile Tool to Produce High Quality Nanomaterials in Continuous Flow
- Victor Sebastian, Full Professor, University of Zaragoza, Spain
10:45 Mid-Morning Coffee and Tea Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
11:15 Rapid and Column-Chromatography-Free Flow-Peptide Chain Elongation
- Shinichiro Fuse, Professor, Nagoya University, Japan
11:45 Rapid Formation of Multi-layer Microcapsule in Microflow
- Takaichi Watanabe, Research Associate Professor, Okayama University, Japan
- We present formation of multi-layer microcapsules using a simple emulsion drop formed in microflow.
12:15 - New Opportunities for Flow Electrochemistry
- Thomas Wirth, Professor, Cardiff University, United Kingdom
12:45 Networking Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall - Network with the Exhibitors, View Posters and Engage with Colleagues
- Session Title: Engineering in Flow Chemistry, circa 2023
- Session Chairperson: Professor Dr. Simon Kuhn, KU Leuven
14:00 - Process Intensification: Producing More with Less
- Daria Camilla Boffito, Canada Research Chair in Engineering Process Intensification and Catalysis (EPIC) and Associate Professor, Polytechnique Montreal, Canada
14:30 Scale-up of Ultrasonic Microreactor and its Application on Nanomaterial Synthesis
- Zhengya Dong, Professor, Chemistry and Chemical Engineering Guangdong Laboratory, China
15:00 Fundamentals and Research Progress of Photochemical Microreaction Technology
- Yuanhai Su, Professor, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, China
15:30 Mid-Afternoon Coffee and Tea Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
16:00 Contributions of Reaction Engineering Towards Efficient Photochemical Processes
- Dirk Ziegenbalg, Professor of Chemical Engineering, Ulm University, Germany
16:30 - Shu Kobayashi, Professor, The University of Tokyo, Japan
17:00 Process Intensification for the Electrification of Chemical Manufacturing
- Simon Kuhn, Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, KU Leuven Belgium, Belgium
17:30 Networking Reception in the Exhibit Hall with Japanese Beer and Sake
18:30 Close of Day 1 Conference Programming
Day 2
08:00 Morning Coffee, Tea and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
- Session Title: Photochemistry and Other Approaches Converging with Flow Chemistry
09:00 - New Organic Electrosynthetic Processes Innovated by Flow Reactor Technology
- Mahito Atobe, Professor, Graduate School of Science and Engineering, Yokohama National University, Japan
09:30 - Ultrafast and Continuous Flow Synthesis of Zeolites
- Toru Wakihara, Professor, The University of Tokyo, Japan
10:00 - Fuji Techno Industries CorporationTriplex Plunger Driven Diaphragm Pumps
- Harayuki Morikawa, General Manager, Fuji Techno Industries Corporation
- We will be presenting two new offers to our portfolio.
- 1st our newly developed diaphragm pump, which unlike others, can handle a vast majority of slurry liquids.
- 2nd our AI software which further minimizes pulsation thru AI learning of the pulsation patterns and adjusting the motor speed.
- In the introduction, we will explain the operating principles, performance, benefits of our innovative products.
- 10:30 - Mid-Morning Coffee and Tea Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
11:00 - Noah Malmstadt, Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California, United States of America
11:30 - Gas-liquid Micro Dispersion and its Performance
- Guangsheng Luo, Professor, Tsinghua University, China
12:15 Networking Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall - Network with the Exhibitors, View Posters and Engage with Colleagues
- Session Title: Emerging Trends and New Advances in the Flow Chemistry Ecosystem
14:00 - Shusaku Asano, Assistant Professor, Kyushu University, Japan
14:30 - Continuous Flow Hydrogenations for the Chemical Manufacturing Industry
- Christian Hornung, Research Group Leader, CSIRO, Australia
15:00 - Volker Hessel, Professor, School of Chemical Engineering, The University of Adelaide, Australia
15:30 - Mid-Afternoon Coffee Break and Networking in the Exhibit Hall
16:00 - Anil Kumar, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India
Speakers
Conference Chairs
- Paul Watts - Distinguished Professor and Research Chair, Nelson Mandela University
- Simon Kuhn - Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, KU Leuven
Keynote Speakers
- Victor Sebastian - Full Professor, University of Zaragoza
- Thomas Wirth - Professor, Cardiff University
- Guangsheng Luo - Professor, Tsinghua University
- Volker Hessel - Professor, School of Chemical Engineering, The University of Adelaide
- C. Oliver Kappe - Professor and Scientific Director, Center for Continuous Flow Synthesis and Processing, University of Graz
- Daria Camilla Boffito - Canada Research Chair in Engineering Process Intensification and Catalysis (EPIC) and Associate Professor, Polytechnique Montreal
- Shu Kobayashi - Professor, The University of Tokyo
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hu9n5l
