Asia Green Fund Post-investment Management Method: "Nurtured" Service to Help Portfolios with High-Quality Development

News provided by

Asia Green Fund

31 Jul, 2023, 04:02 ET

BEIJING, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Empowerment" is the core competence of PE/VC institutions after investment. Asia Green Fund (AGF) has always adhered to the investment strategy of "pursuing both financial returns and environmental benefits", focused on the logic of "technology empowerment", grasped the development trend of SRDI industries, and promoted technological innovation to empower industrial convergence and innovative development. AGF continues to practice the "sustainable investment strategy" and has now formed an industrial ecosystem with deep linkage among the capital side (LPs), investment side (AGF), and industry side (science and technology enterprises), which realized the bidirectional empowerment between capital and industry.

AGF adheres to the principle of "30% investment and 70% management" and provides all-round services for portfolios in accordance with the investment and post-investment management mechanism of international head PE funds. AGF emphasizes proactive and personalized post-investment management, builds a unique team of customized services and post-investment supporting experts, provides "adaptive" solutions to various problems and demands of portfolios, and passes them the management methodology.

AGF has appended a professional marketing consultant department in the post-investment side, which is under the responsibility of Nison Yao, the new Operating Director. Mr. Yao has been deeply involved in the manufacturing industry since his employment. He has been in important positions in Marketing of local and multinational companies and delivered great results. He has rich practical experience in strategic positioning, marketing, and operation of enterprises. AGF helps portfolios to build specific clear business paths and market expansion plans, integrate green ecosystem resources for precise docking, and create sustainable value.

SOURCE Asia Green Fund

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.