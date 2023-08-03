Asia Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Conference 2023: Agenda to Focus on Life Science Research Applications & Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing Applications (Tokyo, Japan - October 5-6, 2023)

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Asia 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics Asia 2023 Conference will be held on October 5-6, 2023 at the Nikko Naritaright at Tokyo-Narita Airport.



This annual event brings together researchers from around the world and across Japan and features academic presentations, industry presentations, an exhibit hall with companies from around the world plus extensive networking opportunities.



Travel to Japan is wonderful, convenient, safe and does not require a visa if you hold a US, European or British Passport (visa is stamped upon arrival into Japan). The Nikko Narita provides easy access via Narita Express to Tokyo and then via Shinkansen across Japan.



This conference features 4-co-located tracks enabling extensive scientific exchanges and networking across disciplines -- your registration provides access to all conference tracks, all content and all networking events.



Lunch is served on both days of the conference in beautiful Japanese bento boxes and features beautifully-prepared Japanese Cuisine. Additionally, the conference includes coffee breaks and a networking reception featuring Japanese Beer and Japanese Sake.



In addition to an exhibit hall, the conference also includes poster sessions and encourages attendees to submit posters as a means to showcase their research and engage with the participants.

Agenda:

3D-Printing of Microfluidics Devices: Technologies, Methodologies and Tools

Developments in Materials and Microfabrication Technologies

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Life Science Research Applications

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing Applications

Microfluidics for Studying Circulating Biomarkers

Microfluidics-LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase

Speakers

Anderson Shum - Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Director, Advanced Biomedical Instrumentation Centre, University of Hong Kong

- Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Director, Advanced Biomedical Instrumentation Centre, Yoshinobu Baba - Professor, Nagoya University

- Professor, University Victor Ugaz - Professor & Interim Department Head, Texas A&M University

- Professor & Interim Department Head, Noah Malmstadt - Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, University of Southern California

- Professor, Mork Family Dept. of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, Chwee Teck Lim - NUS Society Chair Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute for Health Innovation & Technology (iHealthtech), Mechanobiology Institute, National University of Singapore

- NUS Society Chair Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Institute for Health Innovation & Technology (iHealthtech), Mechanobiology Institute, Steve Soper - Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The University of Kansas

- Foundation Distinguished Professor, Director, Center of BioModular Multi-scale System for Precision Medicine, The Valerie Taly - CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, Universite Paris Cite

- CNRS Research Director, Professor and Group leader Translational Research and Microfluidics, Universite Paris Cite Dino Di Carlo - Armond and Elena Hairapetian Chair in Engineering and Medicine, Professor and Vice Chair of Bioengineering, University of California-Los Angeles

- Armond and Elena Hairapetian Chair in Engineering and Medicine, Professor and Vice Chair of Bioengineering, Lydia Sohn - Almy C. Maynard and Agnes Offield Maynard Chair in Mechanical Engineering, University of California-Berkeley

- and Agnes Offield Maynard Chair in Mechanical Engineering, Amy Shen - Professor, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University

- Professor, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University Yanyi Huang - Professor, Peking University

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t6osxb

