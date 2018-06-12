Asia Metals Inc. Adds Business Development & Relationships Manager

Mr. Wei has gained diverse industry and corporate knowledge in over 16 years of business development experience through positions he previously held in both the private and public sectors within China and Taiwan. He brings a strong track record of expanding commercial contact networks with an emphasis on in-person business engagements to build stronger rapport with current and prospective clients. Mr. Wei is a communications specialist that employs a mutual alignment of corporate goals strategy in negotiations and sales and supply contracts.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Contact the Company at:

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Website: www.asiametalsinc.com Phone: 702-866-9054 Rebecca Whitmore

Investor Relations



