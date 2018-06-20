Asia Metals Inc. Confirms Record Sales Quarter

The Company's second quarter of 2018 ends on June 30. The preparations to finalize the details of the financial results will begin after month-end and the financial statements and disclosures are expected to be posted before the end of July.

"With our second quarter sales now confirmed, the first half of the year's results have surpassed our expectations. The second quarter sales will be our best quarter to date and should pave the way for us to have an even stronger second half of the year. Equipment additions, along with some facility improvements, have enhanced our production processing efficiency in the second quarter. Also, the consistent efforts of our business development team have had a strong impact on our bottom-line this quarter and continue to build the future of the Company," stated James Gilbert, the Company President and CEO.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Contact the Company at:

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Website: www.asiametalsinc.com

Phone: 702-866-9054

Rebecca Whitmore

Investor Relations

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asia-metals-inc-confirms-record-sales-quarter-300669134.html

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.

Related Links

http://www.asiabroadbandinc.com

