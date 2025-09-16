Asia New Vision Forum 2025 Opens in Singapore, Gathers Global Leaders to Chart the Future Amid Uncertainty

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia New Vision Forum (ANVF) 2025, organized by Caixin Global with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) as host partner, opened today in Singapore for the third consecutive year. Under the theme "Charting the Future Amid Uncertainty", the forum brought together over 600 investors, entrepreneurs, and high-level government officials from more than 12 countries to share insights on critical global economic and business issues.

Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Gan Kim Yong, delivered the forum's opening keynote on Asia's role in a fragmented world.

In his opening address, Caixin Media's Editor-in-Chief Wang Shuo expounded on the forum's theme and emphasized the importance of steering by the pole star, while staying flexible on the journey, cautioning against excessive preparation. Echoing Cold War scholar John Gaddis, he noted that in times of unpredictability, embracing inconsistencies and even contradictions should not be feared. Wang concluded with the reminder to protect freedom in the face of hard choices.

The opening panel discussion featured Hu Shuli, Publisher of Caixin Media, Chairwoman of Caixin Global, and Chairwoman of the Asia New Vision Forum, and Lawrence H. Summers, Charles W. Eliot University Professor and President Emeritus of Harvard University, and Former U.S. Treasury Secretary. They exchanged views on critical issues including U.S. debt, tariffs, artificial intelligence, and China–U.S. relations. Summers remarked that, in many respects, U.S. tariffs are an "extremely unwise" policy, though the global trading system is far from collapse. He added that AI holds great potential to significantly boost economic growth, but ensuring the safety of the technology places a heavy responsibility on both China and the United States. He stressed that the two countries should abandon a "winner-takes-all" mindset.

Spanning three days, ANVF 2025 features over 30 sessions including plenaries, panel discussions, closed-door seminars, and site visits. The forum agenda explores Asia's evolving role in the global economy, covering global hot topics like geopolitics and financial markets and diverse dialogues on the key growth engines, namely, frontiers in artificial intelligence and biotechnology, urgent demands of the energy transition, and the future of advanced manufacturing and consumption. Senior executives from leading biotech, pharmaceutical, healthcare, lifestyle, and consumer enterprises, will guide pivotal discussions on innovation, brand strategy, market expansion, and sustainability frameworks.

Cao Zhongming, Chinese Ambassador to Singapore, delivered remarks titled "ASEAN–China Business Ties in a Shifting Global Economy," outlining a vision for deepened cooperation and shared prosperity between ASEAN and China.

Among the forum's panels, "Trump 2.0 & Asia's New Playbook" is focused on addressing escalating geopolitical tensions. Speakers including Djoomart Otorbaev, former Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic and Andrew Sheng, Pro-Chancellor of Bristol University, Distinguished Fellow of Asia Global Institute at University of Hong Kong, explored how to reshape trade flows, investment strategies, and the future of regional economic integration amid global uncertainty.

Key panels on the first day included "Investing in Asia: How Businesses and Investors Adapt" to examine opportunities within Asia's complex investment landscape and "Digital Assets in Motion: The Next Era of Finance" to explore building an adaptive and resilient digital infrastructure while maintaining financial system stability and safeguarding investor rights.

At the networking luncheon, Huang Yiping, Dean of National School of Development at Peking University, delivered a special keynote speech on "China's Economy: Realities, Visions, and the Path Forward."

The inaugural Caixin CG Capital Forum was also launched today under the theme of "AI, Automation & The Next Digital Frontier". Wei Shaojun, Professor of Tsinghua University and IEEE Fellow, delivered a keynote on " Semiconductors and China's Next Industrial Revolution." Representatives from the industry, academia, and research engaged in deep dialogues, offering diverse perspectives to promote the healthy development and practical application of AI technology in Asia.

Day one of the forum concludes with a gala dinner where Fang Xinghai, former Vice Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Fang Fenglei, founder of Hopu Investment, will lead a dialogue on "Opening the Door: China's Capital Market and Global Opportunities", to analyze the current capital market and explore its emerging opportunities.

Over the next two days, the forum will continue to spotlight pressing issues including geopolitics, biotechnology, and green energy with insights from distinguished speakers including former political leaders, senior UN representatives, academic experts, innovators and executives from major corporations. In partnership with STB, a roundtable titled 'Gateway to Growth: Leveraging Singapore for the Next Stage of Global Expansion' aims to offer practical frameworks and highlight success stories of corporate international expansion with Singapore as the base.

A unique feature of ANVF is its practical business exchange platform, where Caixin will host a curated set of workshops focused on Chinese enterprises going global. The workshops will address real-world challenges around policy, branding, talent and market entry through the sharing of case studies and expert advice by senior industry representatives. Four workshops will be held on the first two days. On the third day, over 50 executives and entrepreneurs are expected to participate in a customized visit to Bird Paradise in Mandai Wildlife Reserve, while learning about Singapore's capital markets and its model of integrating sustainability with business.

As a premier regional business leadership forum launched abroad by a Chinese organization, the Asia New Vision Forum has received support from the Singapore government. Now in its third year after its 2023 inception, the forum has steadily grown into an influential international platform for exchange. The Asia New Vision Forum will return to Singapore for its 2027 and 2029 editions.

