Asia Pacific & Europe Synthetic Polymers Market for LLDPE Films to Rise at CAGR of 5.06% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: In terms of revenue, the Asia Pacific &Europe synthetic polymers market for LLDPE films is expected to reach the valuation of US$ 43.6 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031.

LLDPE films made from synthetic polymers are extensively utilized in the packaging industry to safeguard products from damage. These films are extremely sturdy, posseshigh tensile strength, strong moisture barrier, and capability to seal to themselves sans any additional coating. Chemical resistance is another feature of LLDPE films made from synthetic polymers, which increases its resistance to degradation. The demand from the packaging industry is increasing, which is likely to bolster the growth of the Asia Pacific &Europe synthetic polymers market for LLDPE films.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that in order to feed everyone by 2050, the global food production would need to increase by up to 70%. Nine nations, including Pakistan and India, are expected to account for more than half of the global population increase between 2019 and 2050, according to the projections. By 2027, India is expected to surpass China as the world's most populated country. Controlled agriculture and utilization of various technologies, such as mulching, greenhouses, and silage can help meet this considerable rise in demand for agricultural products. Agriculture films are in high demand due to the need to boost agricultural productivity. LLDPE films made from synthetic polymers are utilized as important raw materials in the manufacture of agricultural films; hence, the demand for synthetic polymers is closely tied to the usage of agricultural films. As a result, rise in attempts to boost agricultural production to meet the demand for expanding population is expected to drive revenue opportunities in the Asia Pacific &Europe synthetic polymers market for LLDPE films during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Market Report

Increasein sales through various eCommerce platforms is likely to drive the demand for synthetic polymer-based packaging solutions

Constant rise in demand for processed food items and beverages is drivingthe demand for high-performance packaging to prevent products from tampering or contamination from biological, physical, and chemicals sources. It also keeps food fresh for longer time. HDPE, LDPE, and LLDPE are polyethylene resins that are widely utilized in the production of packaging films for food products.

Market expansion is aided by availability of a variety of LLDPEvariants, including Butene C4, Hexene C6, and Octene C8. Chemieuro is gaining reputation for their LLDPE varieties made from Hexene C6, Octene C8, and Butene C4

The Europe synthetic polymers market for LLDPE films is expected to benefit from the rising demand for flexible packaging. In the region, synthetic polymers are extensively utilized in the production of flexible packaging solutions. As such, the use of synthetic polymer for developing flexible packaging solutions in Europe is expected to rise in the near future.

Asia Pacific & Europe Synthetic Polymers Market for LLDPE Films: Growth Drivers

LLDPE films have a lower gloss than LDPE films and more difficult to produce than LDPE. Despite this, firms are expanding R&D in synthetic polymers in order to better the qualities of LLDPE films.

Firms in the Asia Pacific &Europe synthetic polymers market for LLDPE films are adopting butane comonomer to generate stable income streams. Films made with this resin are strong, with high puncture resistance, tensile strength, and reduced gel levels.

Asia Pacific & Europe Synthetic Polymers Market for LLDPE Films: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

NOVA Chemicals Corporate

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

SCG Chemicals Co.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Asia Pacific & Europe Synthetic Polymers Market for LLDPE Films: Segmentation

Comonomer

Butene

Hexene

Octene

Catalyst Scope

Zigler Natta

Mettalocence

Technology

Blow Film Extrusion

Others

Application

Flexible Packaging

HDSS

Garbage Bag

Stretch Films

Others

