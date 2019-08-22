Asia-Pacific $16 Billion Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2027 by Device, Pacemaker, Stent, Defibrillator, Cardiac Catheter, Guidewire, Heart Valve, Event Monitor, and Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Device, Pacemaker, Stent, Defibrillator, Cardiac Catheter, Guidewire, Heart Valve, Event Monitor, and Others); Application, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific cardiovascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 16,107.3 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,852.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019-2027.



The growth of the cardiovascular devices market is primarily attributed to the increasing acquisitions and collaboration activities and increasing rate of obesity. However, shortage of skilled workers is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in the developing nations and declining prices of coronary stents are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific cardiovascular devices market in the coming years.



In 2018, the event monitor segment held a largest market share of 24.5% of the cardiovascular devices market, by device. The event monitor segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the advantages offered such as easy monitoring and recording the cardiac rhythms of the patients. The ECG segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the technological advancements in the medical devices that allows the diagnose the heart beat in less time also the development has enabled to produce small and handy ECG devices.



In 2018, the coronary heart disease held a largest market share of 41.8% of the cardiovascular devices market, by application. The coronary heart disease segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to the rising prevalence of the disease. However, the stroke segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



In 2018, the hospitals held a largest market share of 61.9% of the cardiovascular devices market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the need for the cardiovascular surgery treatments that has become the major factor for the growth of the cardiovascular devices market. Also the hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7.2% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market - Key Takeaways



3. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Acquisitions and Collaboration Activities

4.1.2 Increasing Rate of Obesity

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Shortage of Skilled Workers

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growth Opportunities in The Developing Nations

4.3.2 Declining Prices of Coronary Stents

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Increasing Prevalence of Obesity Across The Region

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Cardiovascular Devices Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.2.1 Medtronic

5.2.2 Abbott



6. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis - By Device

6.1 Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market By Device, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Device (Us$ Mn)

6.4 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Volume Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Device (Units)

6.5 Event Monitor Market

6.6 Electrocardiography (Ecg) Market

6.7 Cardiac Catheter Market

6.8 Stent Market

6.9 Defibrillator Market

6.10 Guidewire Market

6.11 Pacemaker Market

6.12 Heart Valve Market

6.13 Other Devices Market



7. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market, By Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Application (Us$ Mn)

7.4 Coronary Heart Disease Market

7.5 Stroke Market

7.6 Sudden Cardiac Arrest Market

7.7 Cerebrovascular Heart Disease Market

7.8 Others Market



8. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Analysis - By End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market, By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By End User (Us$ Mn)

8.4 Hospitals Market

8.5 Cardiac Centers Market

8.6 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market



9. Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.3 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Device (Us$ Mn)

9.4 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Volume Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Device (Units)

9.5 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By End User (Us$ Mn)

9.6 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Devices Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Country (%)



10. Cardiovascular Devices Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

10.3 Organic Growth Strategies

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Product Launch & Up Gradation

10.3.3 Approvals

10.3.4 Others Developments

10.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Acquisition

10.4.3 Collaboration & Agreement



11. Cardiovascular devices Market-Key Company Profiles

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson and Johnson)

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Siemens AG,

BD

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

