Asia Pacific $200+ Million Advanced Medical Stopcock Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type, and End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for advanced medical stopcock in the Asia Pacific is expected to reach US$ 201.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 137.9 Mn in 2018. The growth rate of the market in the region is estimated to be 4.5% during the forecast period.



The growth of the market is majorly contributed by the rising prevalence of the infectious disease across the region which is resulting into the higher demand for medical stopcocks. In addition, the rise in the initiatives by the government of India and Australia are likely to enhance the growth of the market for the advanced medical stopcock.



According to World Economic Forum estimated that NCDs (which include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory disorders) claim 40 million lives every year, 17 million of whom are people under the age of 70 and 8.5 million of whom are in Asia. Habits such as use of tobacco, alcohol consumption, poor nutrition and lack of physical activity are the leading factors for such diseases. Therefore, the cases of chronic diseases is increasing these days. Also, it is projected to increase by 15% deaths caused by NCDs between 2010 and 2020 (to 44 million deaths) with the highest numbers predicted in the Western Pacific (12.3 million deaths) and South-East Asia (10.4 million deaths).



In 2018, Asia pacific advanced medical stopcock market held a market share of 16.30% of the global advanced medical stopcock market. The low-pressure stopcocks segment expected to dominate its market share and was valued at US$ 75.2 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 114.1 Mn by 2027. On the other hand, low-pressure stopcocks segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Similarly, in 2018 medium-pressure stopcocks segment was valued at US$ 38.3 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 54.1 Mn by 2027 and is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 4.1% during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the hospitals & clinics segment held a largest market share of 41.9% of the advanced medical stopcock market, in 2018. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as it is the primary care center for most of the population.



Key Topics Covered:



Part 1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



Part 2. Apac Advanced Medical Stopcock Market - Key Takeaways



Part 3. Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market - By Type

3.2.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market - By End User

3.2.3 Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market - By Asia Pacific Region

3.3 Pest Analysis

3.4 Key Market Drivers

3.4.1 Increasing Noncommunicable Diseases (Ncds) In Population

3.5 Key Market Challenge

3.5.1 Intravenous Medication Errors

3.6 Key Market Opportunities

3.6.1 Opportunity In Developing Nation

3.7 Impact Analysis



Part 4. Advanced Medical Stopcock Market - Asia Pacific Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

4.2 Performance Of Key Players

4.2.1 Utah Medical Products Inc.

4.2.2 Nipro



Part 5. Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Type

5.1 Overview

5.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Share By Type 2018 & 2027 (%)

5.3 Low-Pressure Stopcocks Market

5.4 Medium-Pressure Stopcocks Market

5.5 High-Pressure Stopcocks Market



Part 6. Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - End User

6.1 Overview

6.2 Asia Pacific Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Share By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Hospitals & Clinics Market

6.4 Ambulatory Surgery Centers Market

6.5 Homecare Market



Part 7. Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Asia Pacific Analysis



Part 8. Advanced Medical Stopcock Market -Industry Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Comparative Company Analysis

8.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

8.4 Organic Developments

8.5 Inorganic Developments



Part 9. Advanced Medical Stopcock Market - Key Company Profiles



B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Smiths Medical

Nipro

Elcam Medical

Merit Medical Systems

Codan Usa

Nordson Corporation

Cook

JCM Med

Utah Medical Products Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a04wrx



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

