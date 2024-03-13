Asia-Pacific 2D Materials Industry Research 2023-2031: Increasing Opportunities for Non-Graphene 2D Materials and Expanding Market of Nanomaterials for Easily Accessible Electric Vehicles

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific 2D Materials Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific 2D materials market (excluding China) is projected to reach $756.0 million by 2031 from $95.2 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2022-2031

Along with the growing need from end-use sectors including energy storage devices, electronics, semiconductors, composite and coatings, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and others, it is projected that the market for 2D materials would expand.

Additionally, it is predicted that the global market for 2D materials will continue to grow throughout the projected period of 2022-2031, driven primarily by the growing use of 2D materials in the healthcare sector and the growing use of non-graphene 2D materials like Mxene, TMDCs, hexagonal boron nitride, and others. However, it is projected that in the near future, the high cost of production would impede market expansion.

The 2D materials industry in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expanding. The region's fuel cell vehicle market is expected to grow as a result of rising fuel cell adoption rates as well as increased focus on pollution prevention and decarbonization.

Furthermore, the strong demands from end-user industries and the expanding requirement for transparent conductive films (TCF) in the electronics industry would likely lead to increased demand in the APAC market. The market for 2D materials is anticipated to continue growing as a result of the growing nanomaterials market in Asia-Pacific. Interestingly, applications in sports equipment and photovoltaics in the area are driving demand for 2D materials.

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader to understand the different material types involved in 2D materials. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the Asia-Pacific 2D materials market based on the end user (composite and coatings, energy storage devices, electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and others). 2D materials are gaining traction in end-user industries on the back of sustainability concerns and their high durability properties. They are also being used for controlling greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific 2D materials market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansions, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been product developments, business expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the Asia-Pacific 2D materials market.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific 2D materials market analyzed and profiled in the study involve 2D materials manufacturers and the overall ecosystem. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific 2D materials market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

The Principal Analyst states, '2D materials have gained growth in recent years due to a growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and emerging 2D materials. Due to their outstanding strength, compact size, flexibility, and superior thermal and electrical conductivity, 2D materials are distinctive in many ways. Furthermore, due to several technical and performance advancements in various 2D materials such as Mxene, hexagonal boron nitride, and TMDCs, among others, the market is anticipated to expand quickly during the forecast period.'

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Increasing Demand of 2D Materials for Hydrogen Fuel Cells in Electric Vehicles

1.1.1.2 Increasing Preference of 2D Materials to Lessen the Pollutants

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem of 2D Materials Market

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory/Certification Bodies

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on 2D Materials Market

1.1.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive Industry

1.1.4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Semiconductor Industry

1.1.4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Energy Storage Devices

1.1.4.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Health Care Industry

1.1.5 Impact of Semiconductor Crisis on 2D Materials Market

1.1.6 Comparative Analysis Between Bulk Materials and Nano Materials

1.1.7 Comparative Analysis Between Transition Metal Dichalcogenides (TMDCs) and Graphene

1.1.8 Methodologies of 2D Materials

1.1.9 Significant Advancements in Graphene and Other 2D Materials

1.1.10 Emergence of Hybrid Technology

1.1.11 Recent Investments Made in 2D Materials

1.1.12 Emerging Start-Up Companies of 2D Materials

1.1.13 Snapshot of Smart Nanomaterials Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of 2D materials in Energy Storage

1.2.1.2 Strong Growth of 2D Materials in the Healthcare Industry

1.2.1.3 Growing Demand of Transparent Conductive Films (TCF) in Electronic Industry

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lack of Large-Scale Production of High-Quality Graphene

1.2.2.2 High Cost of Production

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Expanding Market of Nanomaterials for Easily accessible Electric Vehicles

1.2.5.2 Increasing Opportunities for Non-Graphene 2D Materials

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

2 Regions

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Producers and Suppliers in China

2.1.1.3 Regulatory Landscape

2.1.1.4 Business Drivers

2.1.1.5 Business Challenges

2.1.2 Applications

2.1.2.1 China 2D Materials Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.1.3 Products

2.1.3.1 China 2D Materials Market (by Material Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1 Market

2.2.1.1 Key Producers and Suppliers in Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1.2 Business Drivers

2.2.1.3 Business Challenges

2.2.2 Applications

2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan 2D Materials Market (by End User), Volume and Value Data

2.2.3 Products

2.2.3.1 Asia-Pacific and Japan 2D Materials Market (by Material Type), Volume and Value Data

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan (by Country)

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.2 South Korea

2.2.4.3 India

2.2.4.4 Australia

2.2.4.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix

3.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies, By Material Type

3.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2021

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 6Carbon Technology

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.1.1 Role of 6Carbon Technology in the Asia-Pacific 2D Materials Market

3.2.1.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.1.3 Production Sites

3.2.1.2 Analyst View

3.2.2 Nitronix Nanotechnology Corporation

3.2.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2.1.1 Role of Nitronix Nanotechnology Corporation in the Asia-Pacific 2D Materials Market

3.2.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.2.1.3 Production Sites

3.2.2.2 Corporate Strategies

3.2.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

3.2.2.3 Analyst View

3.2.3 2D Water

3.2.3.1 Company Overview

3.2.3.1.1 Role of 2D Water in the Asia-Pacific 2D Materials Market

3.2.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.3.1.3 Production Sites

3.2.3.2 Analyst View

