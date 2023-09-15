Asia-Pacific Accelerates in the Corneal Implants Arena: Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Region, While North America Holds Dominant Market Position in 2022

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corneal Implants Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corneal implants market is on a growth trajectory, with revenues expected to increase from $1.19 billion in 2022 to $1.28 billion in 2023, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The market is projected to continue its expansion, reaching $1.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The major players in the corneal implants market include Florida Lions Eye Bank, Alcon Inc., Aurolab, CorneaGen, AJL Ophthalmic SA, DIOPTEX, KeraMed Inc., Alabama Eye Bank Inc., Presbia Plc, CorNeat Vision, MediPhacos, EyeYon Medical, Linkocare Life Sciences AB, and CorNeat Vision.

Corneal Implants Market Overview

Corneal implants involve surgical procedures that replace or augment damaged or diseased corneas with artificial or prosthetic devices. These implants improve vision and alleviate pain. There are two main types of corneal implants: artificial corneal implants and human corneal implants. The procedures vary, including endothelial keratoplasty, penetrating keratoplasty, and others, addressing conditions such as keratoconus, fuchs dystrophy, infectious keratitis, corneal ulcers, and more. These procedures are conducted in hospitals, ophthalmic centers, and other medical facilities.

Key Market Trends

One of the key trends in the corneal implant market is product innovation. Major companies in the market are focusing on creating innovative products such as biodegradable implants, bioengineered corneal implants, and hybrid corneal implants. For instance, Allergan launched DURYSTA in March 2020, the first FDA-approved intracameral, biodegradable sustained-release implant for lowering intraocular pressure. This innovation offers convenience, improves treatment compliance, and reduces the potential for medication errors.

Recent Acquisitions

In January 2023, Viatris Inc. acquired Oyster Point Pharma and Family Life Sciences for $415 million and $280 million, respectively. This move is expected to strengthen Viatris Inc.'s presence in the eye care industry and address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic diseases.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the cornea implants market in 2022, while Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Surge in Corneal Disorders

The prevalence of corneal disorders is on the rise, driving the growth of the corneal implant market. These disorders result in visual impairment and discomfort, necessitating treatments that enhance corneal integrity, reduce symptoms, and improve vision. For instance, in the United States, the prevalence of cataracts, a corneal disorder, among individuals aged over 40, is estimated to reach over 30 million by 2028.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Corneal Implants Market Characteristics

3. Corneal Implants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Corneal Implants Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Corneal Implants Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Corneal Implants Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Corneal Implants Market

5. Corneal Implants Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Corneal Implants Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Corneal Implants Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Corneal Implants Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Corneal Implants Market, Segmentation By Implant Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Artificial Corneal Implant

Human Corneal Implant

6.2. Global Corneal Implants Market, Segmentation By Procedure Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Endothelial Kertoplasty

Penetrating Keratoplasty

Other Procedure Types

6.3. Global Corneal Implants Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Keratoconus

Fuchs Dystrophy

Infectious Keratitis

Corneal Ulcers

Other Applications

6.4. Global Corneal Implants Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Center

Other End-Users

7. Corneal Implants Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Corneal Implants Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Corneal Implants Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

