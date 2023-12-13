Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Defense Battery Industry Report 2023-2033: Extreme Conditions Call for Advanced Aerospace and Defense Battery Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Dec, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Aerospace and Defense Battery Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific aerospace and defense battery market is not just on the rise; it's soaring to new heights. By 2033, it's projected to reach an impressive $5.537 billion, a remarkable leap from $2.097 billion in 2022 with a growth rate of 9.32% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The Asia-Pacific region has been making waves in the global industry in recent years. With several emerging players and governments directing their focus towards cutting-edge battery technologies, modern recycling services, and the establishment of adoption-related standards, the aerospace and defense battery market in Asia-Pacific is poised to claim a substantial share of the global market during the forecast period.

The aerospace and defense battery market is currently witnessing remarkable growth and is all set to carve out a competitive niche in the industry. This market centers around the development, manufacturing, and supply of batteries and energy storage solutions meticulously crafted to meet the exacting demands of aerospace and defense applications.

These batteries power an extensive array of equipment and systems, from aircraft, spacecraft, and UAVs to military vehicles, submarines, and various electronic devices crucial for defense and aerospace operations. Moreover, the persistent trend in the aerospace sector shifting towards electric and hybrid-electric propulsion systems is propelling the adoption of these batteries. This transition has fueled the demand for batteries with enhanced energy densities, extending the range and efficiency of electric aircraft.

What's more, there's a robust emphasis on creating battery systems capable of enduring extreme conditions. These conditions include high temperatures, rapid altitude changes, and mechanical stress, all while ensuring safety remains uncompromised.

Regional governments are lending their support to local manufacturers and research institutions, empowering them to innovate and pioneer advanced battery technology. Such technology can address temperature and altitude-related concerns within the aerospace sector with precision and sophistication. This, in turn, will further fuel the expansion of the aerospace and defense battery market during the forecast period.

Industry Outlook

  • Current and Emerging Technological Trends
  • Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Batteries
  • Conformable Wearable Batteries (CWBs)
  • Solid-State Battery Technologies
  • Nickle-Zinc Batteries for Aerospace and Defense
  • Supply Chain Analysis

Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

  • Development of Lightweight Batteries for UAVs in Defense Sector
  • Adoption of Solid-State Batteries in Space Sector
  • Innovation and Development of Lithium Metal Battery for Aircraft Applications

Key Players on the Horizon

  • Hanwha Aerospace
  • Amita Technologies
  • Synergy ScienTech Corp
  • Coslight Technology
  • LG Chem
  • Guoxuan High-Tech
  • Lishen Technology
  • EVE Energy
  • Amperex Technology Limited (ATL)
  • BAK Battery
  • China Aviation Lithium Battery
  • Shenzhen BAK Battery
  • Exide Industries
  • Amara Raja Batteries
  • Luminous Power Technologies
  • Simplicell Technologies
  • Zener Power
  • Coslight India
  • Globe Batteries
  • Hindustan Zinc
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
  • Tata Power
  • GS Yuasa International Ltd.
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • NEC Energy Solutions
  • Toshiba Corporation

Navigating the Market Landscape

Application (Platform)

  • Space (Satellite, Launch Vehicle, Deep Space)
  • Aircraft (Military, Civil and Commercial)
  • UAV (Military, Civil and Commercial)
  • Defense (Ground Based, Marine Based)

Battery Type

  • Lithium-Based Battery
  • Nickel-Based Battery
  • Thermal Battery
  • Others

Sales

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

Region

  • China, India, Japan, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbkkq6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

How Will WRC-23 (World Radiocommunication Conference 2023) Shape the Future Spectrum Landscape for 5G and 6G

How Will WRC-23 (World Radiocommunication Conference 2023) Shape the Future Spectrum Landscape for 5G and 6G

The "New Frequencies for Mobile in the Run Up of 6G and Before WRC-23" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The World...
Global and Regional Military IoT Market Research Report 2023-2033 with Strategic Roadmap for Government Entities and Defense Contractors

Global and Regional Military IoT Market Research Report 2023-2033 with Strategic Roadmap for Government Entities and Defense Contractors

The "Military IoT Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology, Component, and Country - Analysis and Forecast,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.