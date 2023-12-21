Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Sport Sponsorship Landscape - Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Trends and Case Studies

21 Dec, 2023, 14:45 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Alcoholic Beverages Sport Sponsorship Landscape - Biggest Brands and Spenders, Venue Rights, Deals, Trends and Case Studies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete overview of the alcoholic beverages sector sector across the APAC region. The report includes market insight and sector and brand analysis.

Asahi Breweries is the most active brand from the sector with 18 partnerships in 2023, thanks to deals with organizations and teams including the NRL, New Zealand Open, and Melbourne City FC.

Sponsorship values for Asahi Breweries are approximately $8 million annually ranking joint third behind Carlton and United Breweries, Chang Beer, who annually generate $15.97 million and $9.33 million, respectively.

Carlton and United Breweries total sponsorship spend within APAC accounts for 10.8 percent of total sector spend within the region. Soccer remains the most lucrative sport to sponsor for alcoholic beverage brands within APAC, given its sizable popularity and profile within Asia and Oceania.

Despite that, the total value of soccer deals accounts for 22.1 percent of the overall value, the majority of which is accounted for by Chang Beer and Asahi Breweries. Soccer generated the highest deal volume of any sport within APAC, with 55 deals.

Rugby league ranked second with 40, just ahead of Australian football in third with 33. $64.79 million of the total generated sponsorship value is from Oceania brands, the most of any other continent, due to the high number of Australian brands, which is no surprise within the APAC space.

Brands from Asia generated $57.54 million, whilst European brands spent $20.74 million, with $6.22 million coming from France. There are no APAC deals within Middle Eastern or African brands in 2023, whilst brands from the Americas only spent $4.19 million.

Key Highlights

A detailed overview of the alcoholic beverages sector across the APAC region. Outlining sectors influence in sports sponsorship and the main brands involved in attaining lucrative deals across multiple sports.

The report looks to offer a detailed insight into the alcoholic beverages sector across the APAC region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as detailing the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Market Insights
  • Sponsorship Market Trend
  • Industry Major Sponsorship Markets
  • Sector Analysis
  • Sector Summary
  • Sport Breakdown
  • Product Category Breakdown
  • Market Analysis
  • Biggest Deals
  • Expiring Deals
  • Case Study
  • FIFA Women's World Cup - Jacob's Creek Case Study
  • Brand Analysis
  • Brand Summary
  • Brand Location Analysis
  • Most Active Brands
  • Biggest Spenders
  • Key Brands Analysis

Company Coverage:

  • Luzhou Laojiao
  • Jacob's Creek
  • Asahi Breweries
  • Kirin Brewery
  • Carlton and United Breweries
  • Treasury Wine Estates
  • Chang Beer
  • Furphy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzglgx

