Asia Pacific Alternative Lending Business Report 2023: Widespread Expansion Expected in India, Indonesia and Across All Southeast Asia

Alternative lending market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 15.1% on an annual basis to reach US$295.0 billion in 2023.



Medium to long term growth story of alternative lending in Asia Pacific remains strong. Alternative lending adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 9.4% during 2023-2027. The alternative lending market in the region will increase from US$256.3 billion in 2022 to reach US$422.6 billion by 2027.



The Asia Pacific alternative lending industry is poised to record strong growth over the next five years. Driven by the growing shift toward credit solutions offered by non-banking institutions, coupled with the rampant rise in the e-commerce market, is aiding alternative credit demand in the region. India and China are expected to lead the industry growth across the Asia Pacific from the short to medium-term perspective.



In Southeast Asia, the competitive landscape has been growing at a rapid rate, as more and more firms are seeking to tap into the underbanked and unbanked population across the region. Going forward, the publisher expects a high amount of venture capital and private equity funding to enter the Asia Pacific alternative lending sector, thereby aiding innovation and market growth over the next three to four years.



A high proportion of underbanked consumers are embracing alternative lending platforms in Southeast Asia



The alternative lending industry is contributing significantly in driving financial inclusion in Southeast Asia. A high proportion of underbanked consumers are turning to alternative lending platforms in the region after they fail to secure financing from friends and families and conventional channels like banking institutions.

The report from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance and the Asian Development Bank Institute, in December 2022, revealed that 66% of ASEAN consumers turn to alternative financing platforms after failing to secure credit from friends and families, and banks. The report also revealed that a growing proportion of consumers are opting for buy now pay later products to fund their purchases in the region.

Like retail customers, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises have also increased their usage of digital lending platforms in Southeast Asia, as businesses are failing to secure funding from banks and other sources such as friends and families. The percentage of businesses turning to alternative lending platforms is projected to further grow in Southeast Asia amid the current macroeconomic environment.

As the trend continues to grow in 2023, the publisher expects more firms to enter the market to serve the growing credit demand among retail and business customers. This will support the competitive landscape in the segment, while also aiding the overall industry growth from the short to medium-term perspective.



Alternative lending providers are seeking acquisition deals to expand their presence in the fast-growing fintech sector in India



Millennials and consumers from Tier I and II cities are driving the credit demand in India and the trend is projected to further accelerate over the next five years. The growing internet access and tech-savvy population mean that there is substantial headroom for growth in the Indian alternative lending market, especially in sectors like healthcare. To tap into this growth potential, firms are entering into acquisition deals to expand their presence across the country.

In March 2023, LoanTap, the digital lending platform, announced that the firm had entered into an acquisition deal with Unofin, the healthcare-focused fintech startup. The acquisition is part of the firm's strategy to expand its presence in the healthcare finance sector. The acquisition will also boost the gross loan disbursal for LoanTap over the next few years. As of March 2023, Unofin has serviced more than 120,000 customers with INR 1200 million of gross loan disbursal. Operating in seven cities in India, Unofin has forged alliances with 1,600 healthcare service providers.

With a large percentage of the Indian population lacking insurance, healthcare financing is projected to become a multi-billion-dollar market over the next few years. Consequently, expansion into the healthcare financing space is projected to accelerate the growth of Loan Tap over the next five years.



Digital lenders are expected to launch new lending solutions catering to the needs of businesses in Indonesia



In addition to the growing demand for alternative lending products in the B2C segment, the need for credit is also on the rise in the B2B category, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. The current macroeconomic environment, including high inflation and interest rates, means that access to traditional credit is becoming expensive for SMEs. Consequently, more and more businesses are expected to turn to digital lenders to meet their working capital requirements. As a result, the publisher expects alternative lending providers to launch new products and solutions catering to the needs of businesses in Indonesia.

Digital lenders such as PT Bank Neo Commerce have already announced the launch of new lending products for SMEs in Indonesia. This launch is aimed at driving the monthly active users of its applications to over 50%, compared to 30% to 40% as of November 2022.

Going forward, alternative lenders are also expected to follow the same strategy. The launch of these products, coupled with the entry of new fintech firms in the segment, will keep driving the competitive landscape as well as innovation in the Indonesian alternative lending industry over the next five years.

Scope

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Loan Types

B2C Loans

Personal Loan

Payroll Advance

Home Improvement

Education/Student Loans

Point of Sale

Auto Loans

Medical Loans

B2B Loans

Lines of Credit

Merchant Cash Advance

Invoice Factoring

Revenue Financing

Alternative Lending Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

By Age

By Income

Gender

Economic Indicators

Gross Domestic Product at Current Prices

Population

Unbanked Population

Unemployment Rate

Loan Default Rate

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value

Average Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by End User

End User - Business

End User - Consumer

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Finance Models

P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

P2P Marketplace Business Lending

P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Balance Sheet Business Lending

Balance Sheet Property Lending

Invoice Trading

Debt Based Securities

Equity Based Crowd Funding

Real Estate Crowd funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument - Transaction Value, Volume and Average Value

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Model

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Consumer Lending

Cash

Cheques

Credit Transfer

Direct Debits

Debit Card

Credit Card

E- Money

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to P2P Marketplace Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Consumer Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Business Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Balance Sheet Property Lending

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Invoice Trading

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Debt Based Securities

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Equity Based Crowd Funding

Alternative Lending Market Size and Forecast by Payment Instrument to Real Estate Crowd funding

