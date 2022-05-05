Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Video Games Markets 2022-2026

DUBLIN, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry: Strategies, Trends & Opportunities (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global consumers are displaying a growing appetite for engaging, high-definition visual experiences. Moviegoers are demanding high quality productions with engaging visual effects and realistic animation and studios are including more animation and VFX shots into films.

Consumers are consuming more immersive content across channels such as ultra-high-definition TVs, tablets and smartphones to head mounted devices. Animation, VFX and games content is being consumed not only on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and Twitch, but also on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

With the growing internet penetration and access to multimedia devices, customers are spending more time on streaming digital content. Streaming video is the fastest growing distribution channel for animation and is witnessing double digit growth and the same is expected to continue. This growth is attributed to the exponential growth in the number of online video viewers throughout the world.

The demand for animation, VFX and video gaming has expanded with the increase in targeted broadcasting hours by cable and satellite TV, availability of low cost internet access, penetration of mobile devices along with the growing popularity of streaming video.

In addition, the demand for Animation and VFX content to power immersive experiences such as Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality is growing exponentially. The rapid advancement of technology has made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market.

We are increasingly seeing more of animation, VFX and games production taking place in a globally distributed mode. Production work is becoming global with countries as well as regions offering tax incentives, subsidies, financial support, regional low labor costs etc. and companies are cutting costs by setting up facilities in such regions. Cloud computing is playing a key role in character rendering and modeling processes as cloud based rendering of animation films is more effective and efficient as it reduces the time and cost compared to traditional rendering.

Cloud Gaming services which are growing at an exponential pace would need the right pricing model to both drive adoption and generate sufficient returns for platforms and publishers.

The availability of low cost micro-payment systems is allowing users to pay for access or download small quantities of digital content and is the key for online games market to grow. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Emerging Trends in the Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry

The combination of live action and animation will alter the form, as well as the content, of film animation.

Animation is no longer a profession limited to animators with increasing participation from computer professionals, programmers, technicians etc.

The evolution of visual effects (VFX), augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies is dramatically changing both the creation and consumption of films, videos, games, and more.

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality adoption will drive the demand for animation content.

Production work is moving around the world - tax incentives, regional low labor costs and subsidies put pressure on existing companies to reduce costs and set up facilities in tax advantaged or low cost regions.

Media consumption habits are changing rapidly, windows for film releases are narrowing, and follow-on markets are shifting from television, cable, DVD and rentals to streaming and digital downloads.

The international film market in several emerging markets is growing quickly and creating new opportunities. Regulations in several countries limit imported animation content without a certain amount of local participation and studios are collaborating with local partners to produce content.

Although 2D animation will survive, it will be largely in the form of hybrid 2D/3D animation. As well as reducing costs, using CGI for backgrounds allows for a more dynamic camera. The training offered to animators are biased in favor of CGI and so artists with traditional 2D skills are becoming harder to find.

The changing viewing habits favour short productions as a form of entertainment. The viewing habits generally favor short-form content that can be turned out quickly and cheaply.

Merchandise is already a major form of revenue generation for animated films and in future it could form a much larger share of revenues.

Artificial Intelligence, machine learning & deep learning are being leveraged to drive hyper-personalization for video games.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning based techniques are being used for in-game analytics, customer acquisition, retention, cross sell, churn, classify player behavior etc.

Micro-segmentation of fans is emerging as eSports leagues and tournament are consolidating various genres, platforms and viewing experiences by careful customer segmentation, targeting and positioning.

In video games, predictive analytics can be used to forecast when a player will stop playing, if a player will convert from a non-paying to a paying user, what types of items players will purchase, classify player behavior, etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Asian Animation & VFX Industry

3. Asian Television Animation Content Demand Forecast

4. Asian Video Games Industry

5. Asian eSports Market

6. Japan Animation, VFX & Video Games

7. India Animation, VFX & Video Games

8. China Animation, VFX & Video Games

9. South Korea Animation, VFX & Video Games

10. Philippines Animation, VFX & Video Games

11. Taiwan Animation, VFX & Video Games

12. Vietnam Animation, VFX & Video Games

13. Thailand Animation, VFX & Video Games

14. Singapore Animation, VFX & Video Games

15. Australia Animation VFX & Video Games

16. Malaysia Animation, VFX & Video Games

17. Indonesia Animation, VFX & Video Games

18. Israel Animation, VFX & Video Games Industry

19. Pakistan Animation, VFX & Video Games

20. Bangladesh Animation, VFX & Video Games

21. United Arab Emirates Animation, VFX & Video Games

22. Saudi Arabia Animation, VFX & Video Games

