Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Packaging Coatings Market size to increase by USD 432.18 million between 2022 to 2027| Akzo Nobel NV, Avient Corp., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. and more among key companies in the market- Technavio

13 Dec, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Packaging Coatings Market size is expected to grow by USD 432.18 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for eco-friendly coatings is notably driving the packaging coatings market in APAC. However, factors such as need for high capital investments may impede market growth. We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the packaging coatings market in APAC including Akzo Nobel NV, Avient Corp., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Flint Group, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hitech Corp. Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Michelman Inc., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Royal Mail Plc, Stahl Holdings B.V., Suzhou 3N Materials Technology Co. LTD., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Vizag Chemical International. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaging Coatings Market in APAC 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Packaging Coatings Market in APAC 2023-2027

Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Packaging Coatings Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers packaging coatings for steel cans and aluminum cans.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Packaging Coatings Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Technology

  • Solvent-borne
  • Waterborne
  • Powdered coatings
  • Others

Product

  • Acrylic
  • Epoxy
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyester
  • Others

The solvent-based segment is projected to experience notable expansion in the Packaging Coatings Market during the forecast period. Conventional solvent-based packaging coatings, due to their high emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), are recognized for their contribution to air pollution. These coatings, formulated through solvent-based technology, can be categorized into high-solid solvent-based packaging coatings and conventional solvent-based packaging coatings.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) - Packaging Coatings Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist packaging coatings market in APAC growth during the next five years
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the packaging coatings market in APAC
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of packaging coatings market in APAC companies

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Technology
  7. Market Segmentation by Product
  8. Customer Landscape
  9. Geographic Landscape
  10. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  11. Company Landscape
  12. Company Analysis
  13. Appendix

