Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center Size by Investment to Reach USD 39.24 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.65% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Growing digitalization, adoption of cloud services, big data & IoT adoption, 5G deployments, and growth in submarine and inland connectivity are some growth enablers of the APAC hyperscale data center market. Within APAC, China & Hong Kong dominate the hyperscale data center market with an investment share of over 50%, followed by Japan , Australia , India , and Southeast Asia markets. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to increasing cloud adoption in APAC. Multiple cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Huawei Technologies, Tencent , and Alibaba are expanding their cloud regions in the region. The APAC market is witnessing an increasing number of partnerships and M&A transactions by global data center operators. For instance, Equinix and GIC formed a joint venture for the development of hyperscale data center facilities in Japan and Singapore . Similarly, GDS Holdings formed a joint venture with CITIC Private Equity Funds to develop data center facilities in Beijing . The APAC market is witnessing investments from new entrants such as AdaniConneX, Stratus DC Management, Mantra Data Centers, Pure Data Centres, and Digital Edge DC, that are building / planning to build hyperscale data center facilities in the region. Several countries in APAC are taking up initiatives to boost digital transformation. The Government of China is working with digital companies such as Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent for technological development in the country. The Government of India announced is investing around USD 530 million under Digital India to boost the market for AI, ML, and other technologies. Data center operators in APAC, including hyperscalers and colocation providers, are increasingly adopting renewable energy to power their facilities. In 2020, AWS announced utility-scale solar projects of around 100 MW to power its operations in China and around 105 MW in Australia .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, cooling techniques, general construction, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 21 IT infrastructure providers, 24 support infrastructure providers, 26 construction contractor, 26 data center investors, and 6 new entrants

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center – Segmentation

In terms of power infrastructure, UPS systems were the highest contributors to market investments through the adoption of VRLA battery-powered systems, which are being strongly complemented through the procurement of lithium-ion batteries.

The market for server infrastructure has witnessed strong growth over the past two years. Compared to branded vendors such as Dell Technologies, Lenovo, Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Inspur, the procurement of ODM servers by hyperscale data center operators as well as other enterprises is skyrocketing on a YOY basis in the market.

In hyperscale data center projects, the investment in cooling systems is expected to be 15–20% of the overall cost, depending on the facility design and IT load. The selection of cooling systems is based on location, i.e., whether the climatic conditions are favorable for free cooling and have an abundance of water resources.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure



Storage Infrastructure



Network Infrastructure

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



Power Distribution Units



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Cooling Techniques

Air-Based Cooling Technique



Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Physical Security



DCIM/BMS Solutions

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center – Dynamics

The data center market in the region has witnessed major growth in recent years with huge growth in data center developments. This has increased the power consumption by these hyperscale developments. Today, data centers have become one of the major consumers of electricity across the region. With the growing technology penetration and data generation across the region, power consumption and requirements are expected to grow many folds during the forecast period. The growing power consumption and regulations by governments across countries for efficient data centers with lower carbon emissions prompted several data center operators to shift focus toward greener and efficient sources such as renewable energy. Several operators are adopting renewable energy sources along with missions to go carbon neutral within a time period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Growing 5G Deployments

Data Regulations by Governments

Growing M&As & Joint Ventures

Growing Hyperscale Data Center Developments

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center – Geography

In China, the increasing investments in the digitalization of enterprises have fueled the demand for hyperscale data centers in the market. The major data center investment is led by telecommunication service providers and cloud services providers such as Alibaba, Baidu, China Unicom, China Telecom, China Mobile, and Tencent. Hong Kong has a strong base of cloud regions as in recent years, more cloud regions have been developed. Some cloud services providers such as Alibaba, Tencent, Oracle, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, and IBM are operating in Hong Kong. For instance, in 2020, NTT Global Data Centers announced a hybrid cloud region in Hong Kong and launched a private cloud region for data centers. A stable economy, high-capacity fiber connectivity with the rest of the world, and the increasing local demand for digitalization of business and consumer environments are driving the growth of the Hong Kong data center market.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center by Geography

APAC



China & Hong Kong

&



Australia & New Zealand

&



India





Japan





Rest Of APAC





Southeast Asia

Prominent IT Infrastructure Vendors

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur Group

Inventec

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NEC

NetApp

Oracle

Pure Storage

Quanta Cloud Technology

Super Micro Computer

Wistron (Wiwynn)

Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

ABB

Alfa Laval

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Caterpillar

Condair Group

Cummins

Delta Group

Eaton

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Nlyte Software

Nortek Air Solutions

Mitsubishi Electric

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Piller Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Trane

Vertiv Group

Prominent Construction Contractors

AECOM

Arup

Aurecon Group

AWP Architects

BYME Engineering

Chung Hing Engineers

Corgan

CSF Group

Cundall

DPR Construction

DSCO Group

Faithful+Gould

Fortis Construction

Gammon Construction

Hutchinson Builders

ISG

Kienta Engineering Construction

Larsen & Toubro Construction (L&T)

Linesight

Nakano Corporation

NTT FACILITIES

Obayashi

PM Group

RED

Sterling & Wilson

Studio One Design

Prominent Data Center Investors

Airtel (Nxtra Data)

AirTrunk Operating

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bridge Data Centres

Canberra Data Centres

Chayora

Chindata

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

GDS Services

Global Switch

Keppel Data Centres

NEC

NTT Global Data Centers

PCCW Global

Regal Orion

Shanghai Atrium (AtHub)

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Tenglong Holdings Group (Tamron)

Yotta Infrastructure Solutions (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants in APAC Hyperscale Market

AdaniConneX

Digital Edge DC

Hickory Group

Mantra Data Centers

Pure Data Centres

Stratus DC Management

