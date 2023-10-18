Asia Pacific (APAC) Logistics Market size to increase by USD 145.4 million during 2022-2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific (APAC) Logistics Market size is expected to grow by USD 145.4 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The growth in trade between India and China is driving the logistics market. In the first half of 2022, China's exports to India increased by USD 57.51 billion, up by 34.5% from H1 2021. Overall trade between the two countries in H1 2022 reached USD 67.08 billion, a 16.5% increase from 2021. Both nations are working to reduce trade barriers, and China is actively involved in Indian high-speed rail projects and university collaborations. These efforts are expected to enhance the trade relationship between India and China, potentially benefiting the Asia Pacific (APAC) logistics market. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Logistics Market in APAC 2023-2027
Asia Pacific (APAC) Logistics Market 2023 – 2027: Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the logistics market: Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, BCR Australia Pty Ltd., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., CMA CGM SA Group, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DFDS AS, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co KG, Hitachi Ltd., Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, RETHMANN SE and Co. KG, SF Express Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Inc.
  • Logistics Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 4.58% YOY growth in 2023.

Asia Pacific (APAC) Logistics Market 2023 – 2027: Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • Blockchain technology is a key trend in logistics, enhancing security and transparency.
  • It records stakeholders and product details in a tamper-resistant chain.
  • Partnerships between logistics providers and blockchain companies are increasing.
  • Blockchain improves operational efficiency in the trucking industry, aiding APAC logistics market growth.
  • The adoption of blockchain in APAC countries like India, China, and Australia is boosting the logistics market.

Challenges

  • Real estate companies entering warehousing is a significant challenge to the market.
  • E-commerce growth is driving demand for warehousing in the APAC region.
  • Government initiatives like the goods and service tax are boosting trade and warehousing needs.
  • Regional and unorganized players are entering the warehousing sector.
  • Real estate firms are offering unused space at lower rates, which is a threat to logistics providers.

Asia Pacific (APAC) Logistics Market 2023 – 2027: Key Segments:

The market is segmented by Type (3PL and 4PL), End-user (Manufacturing, Automotive, Food and beverage, and Others), and Geography (APAC).

The 3PL (Third-Party Logistics) segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Within the APAC region, there is a rising demand for 3PL services in industries including manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce, encompassing transportation, warehousing, freight forwarding, and cross-docking. The growth of businesses across APAC is a key driver of this increased demand for 3PL logistics.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Type
  7. Market Segmentation by End-User
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

