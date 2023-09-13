Asia Pacific Artificial Heart Market Research Report 2023-2028: Government Initiatives, Unhealthy Lifestyles and Cardiovascular Risks Propel Market Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Artificial Heart Market - Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F. Segmented By Type (Ventricular Assist Device, Total Artificial Heart, Others), By Power Source (Internal Battery, External Battery), By End-Use, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Artificial Heart Market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years, primarily driven by the rising incidence of heart-related ailments such as heart strokes and coronary heart disease (CHD).

The adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, including dietary choices, alcohol consumption, and smoking, has exacerbated this trend, further fueling the market's expansion. Government initiatives aimed at enhancing public health and the establishment of new heart care hospitals are expected to bolster market growth. The increasing elderly population in the region is a significant factor contributing to the development of the Asia Pacific Artificial Heart Market.

In today's era, the integration of artificial intelligence and data sciences has played a pivotal role in driving the market's growth. Health professionals across various countries are actively investing in research and development efforts to improve the outcomes of artificial heart implantations.

Additionally, growing awareness among the Asia-Pacific population has made artificial heart procedures the preferred choice for addressing biventricular heart failure. The incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in various cardiac surgeries is further propelling the impressive growth of the Asia Pacific Artificial Heart Market in the years to come.

Growing Prevalence of Cardiac Disorders



According to a meta-analysis project, Asia Pacific Cohort Studies Collaboration (APCSC), after going through more than 650,000 individual data, it has been concluded that within 44 different countries of the Asia Pacific region, major risk factors which are leading to both fatal and non-fatal disorders are, diabetes mellitus (DM), blood pressure, hypertension, and smoking habits of people.

Moreover, a person's serum cholesterol level is the main reason which is increasing the number of coronary heart diseases (CHD) in the region. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information National Library of Medicine, it has been reported that in 2020, Asia-Pacific countries like Australia and Singapore ranked high for coronary heart diseases (CHD), resulting in a mortality rate of more than 150 deaths per 100,000.

Another crucial reason which remains the leading cause of death in the Asia-Pacific region is the rising cases of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Artificial heart implantation is the only possible procedure that is the most effective and life-saving treatment considered by doctors, which can decrease the mortality rate in the region caused by cardiac disorders. The increasing mortality rate due to a rise in heart diseases is further expected to register impressive growth in the Asia Pacific Artificial Heart Market during the forecast period.



Poor Lifestyle of People



Inequalities in dietary consumption, which is done based on gender, geography, cultural factors, land ownership, and socioeconomic status, are considered a leading cause of heart-related diseases among people of the region. Particularly in areas of South Asia and Central Asia, women and girls are kept deprived of consuming nutritious food, which is therefore increasing food insecurity.

Eating processed foods that are less expensive and high in salt, sugar, and fat leads to obesity in people. According to research conducted by the Scientific Research Organization of Samoa in 2019, it was observed that people with higher incomes consumed more high-sugar food, fried food, and high-sugar beverages during the year. Uncontrolled intake of unhealthy food shoots the cholesterol level of the person, which leads to various cardiac diseases in people like coronary heart disease, stroke, and peripheral vascular disease and leads to death.

As per the report published by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) in 2021, among 21 GBD regions Central-Asian countries had the highest rate of diet-related CVD diseases (613 per 100,000 population), and those in Eastern Asia had the highest age-standardized proportions of diet-related disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) from CVD (64%).

Moreover, in China, the highest age-standardized rate of diet-related CVD deaths (299 per 100,000 population) was reported. The rise in the number of deaths due to poor diet consumed by people is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific Artificial Heart Market.



Increasing Geriatric Population



In the Asia-Pacific region, approximately 670 million people are 60 years or older, which accounts for around 14% of the entire population of the region. The most common aging changes which are observed in people related to the heart are increasing stiffness of the larger arteries, known as arteriosclerosis, and hardening of arteries.

These cardiac problems further lead to high blood pressure and hypertension in people. Atherosclerosis is most common among the geriatric population of Asia-Pacific. According to the report published in 2020, it has been analyzed that around 8.1 million senior citizens are suffering from heart disease in India, which is expected to increase to 11.1 million of the geriatric population by 2030.

This rise in cardiac diseases among the old-aged people of the Asia-Pacific region is further expected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific Artificial Heart Market in upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific Artificial Heart market.

BiVACOR, Pty. Ltd.

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

SynCardia Systems, LLC

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Rocor Medical Technology Co, Ltd.

CryoLife, Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Sun Medical Technology Research Corp

Abiomed, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Report Scope:



Asia-Pacific Artificial Heart Market, By Type:

Ventricular Assist Device

Total Artificial Heart

Others

Asia-Pacific Artificial Heart Market, By Power Source:

Internal Battery

External Battery

Asia-Pacific Artificial Heart Market, By End-Use Industry:

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others.

Clinical Trial Analysis



Ongoing Clinical Trials

Completed Clinical Trials

Terminated Clinical Trials

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Application

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Country

Clinical Trials Heat Map

Asia-Pacific Artificial Heart Market, By Country:

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Japan

