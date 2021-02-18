Asia-Pacific Automation and Process Control Systems Market Report 2020 Featuring ABB, Advantech, Delta Electronics, Emerson Electric, Hitachi, Honeywell Int'l, Mitsubishi, OMRON, Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Automation and Process Control Systems Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has independently analyzed and profiled 12 automation and process control system suppliers and plotted them in this report.



It compares the performance of these companies and positions them based on their scores on the Growth and the Innovation axes. Suppliers' most recent innovations and their key growth areas are discussed; the analyst's recommendations to ensure continued market growth and leadership are also provided.



Most countries in Asia-Pacific face challenges in their efforts toward industrialization. However, some companies are able to offer robust solutions to help governments and the private sector overcome these problems.



Another key challenge faced by developing countries in this region is related to infrastructure, and this problem is compounded by the lack of a skilled workforce, resulting in delays in technology transfer.



Most of the companies profiled in this report have a strong base across Asia-Pacific and view the region as key to their growth. Many of these companies also partner with leading research institutes and other organizations to ensure that technology can be effectively delivered and used in the automation and manufacturing domains.



Companies included in this analysis are medium-sized businesses and top-tier organizations that offer automation products, such as programmable logic controllers (PLCs), distributed control systems (DCSs), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, human-machine interface (HMI) systems, and process safety systems.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Strategic Imperative

Growth Environment

Automation and Process Control Systems Market

Competitive Environment

2. Companies to Action

ABB

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

3. Strategic Insights



4. Next Steps: Leveraging to Empower Key Stakeholders

Report Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

Report Empowers Investors

Report Empowers Customers

5. Empowers the Board of Directors

Analytics

Benchmarking Future Growth Potential

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfxfy6



