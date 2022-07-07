Asia Pacific Automotive Collision Repair Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Robert Bosch, 3M, Automotive Technology Products, Tenneco & Others

DUBLIN, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Automotive Collision Repair Market By Product, By Service Channel, By Vehicle Type, By Country, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Automotive Collision Repair Market is expected to witness market growth of 2.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2027).

The Indian automobile sector contributes significantly to the country's GDP. With the arrival of major car brands into the country, the market for auto repair and maintenance services is rapidly expanding. With the expanding number of on-road automobiles in India, authorized service shops that handle automotive collision repair are increasing. In India, passenger vehicle sales are expected to skyrocket. In India, as the number of automobiles on the road grows, so does the demand for repair and maintenance services.



The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Automotive Collision Repair Market by Country 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027; thereby, achieving a market value of $18.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% during the forecast period. The Japan market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 1.6% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The India market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.8% during (2021 - 2027).



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Product

Spare Parts

Consumables

Paints & Coatings

By Service Channel

OE

do-it-yourself (DIY)

DIFM

By Vehicle Type

Light-duty Vehicle

Heavy-duty Vehicle

By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 KBV Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Geographical Expansions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Automotive Collision Repair Market by Product

4.1 Asia Pacific Spare Parts Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Consumables Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Paints & Coatings Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Automotive Collision Repair Market by Service Channel

5.1 Asia Pacific OE Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Do-it-yourself (DIY) Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific DIFM Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Automotive Collision Repair Market by Vehicle Type

6.1 Asia Pacific Light-duty Vehicle Market by Country

6.2 Asia Pacific Heavy-duty Vehicle Market by Country



Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Automotive Collision Repair Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Automotive Technology Products LLC

International Automotive Components (IAC) Group

3M Company

Company Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Honeywell International, Inc.

Denso Corporation

Tenneco, Inc.

Magna International, Inc.

Faurecia (Groupe PSA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ow7jz5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets