Asia-Pacific Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market Experiencing Growth with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Boosting Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific automotive integrated antenna system market (excluding China) is projected to reach $393.4 million by 2031 from $132.9 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period 2022-2031. Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and technology improvements are anticipated to fuel the growth of the automotive integrated antenna system market.

Several factors are driving the automotive integrated antenna system market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. These factors include the increasing demand for Power Management Integrated Circuits (PMICs) in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the growing production and sales of electric vehicles, and the widespread implementation of 5G networks. Large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are deliberately concentrating on slow technical developments in order to gain a substantial portion of the market in established automobile markets.

A significant increase in data flow into and out of vehicles is required for emerging applications like vehicle-to-everything (V2X), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), firmware-over-the-air (FOTA), diagnostics, real-time maps, etc. This has resulted in a significant expansion in the number and types of antennas. The position of these antenna systems must be carefully considered in order to achieve best performance.

The increasing number of vehicles being equipped with antennas is a problem in terms of packaging and positioning strategies that work, given the variety of vehicle types and elements that influence wireless system reception.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicles
  • Commercial Vehicles

Segmentation by Antenna Type

  • Planar Antenna
  • Non-Planar Antenna

Segmentation by Component

  • Telematics Control Unit (TCU)
  • Antennas
  • Cables
  • Data Connectors

Segmentation by Antenna Design

  • Shark-Fin Antenna (without TCU)
  • Antenna Farm (Without TCU)
  • Antenna Farm with TCU
  • TCU Box with Integrated Antenna
  • Antenna Farm with Slim TCU

Segmentation by Connectivity

  • GNSS/GPS
  • WiFi-Bluetooth
  • Cellular
  • Others

Segmentation by Frequency

  • High Frequency
  • Very High Frequency
  • Ultra-High Frequency

Segmentation by Country

  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

Key Market Players

  • Harada Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Denso Corporation
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • AGC Automotive
  • ACE Technologies Corporation
  • Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Market ranking analysis based on product portfolios and recent developments

  • Analysis of business drivers and challenges of the Asia-Pacific Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market
  • Detailed analysis of Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market for Japan, India, and South Korea
  • A detailed company profile comprising established players

Industry Trends

  • Demand for Permanent Internet Connection
  • Rise in Integration of Infotainment Systems
  • Implementation of Antenna Farm

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Increasing Sales of Electric and Autonomous Vehicles
  • Increasing Focus on Vehicle Safety
  • Growing Automotive Connectivity Services
    • Collision Warning
    • Connected Parking
    • Vehicle Management

Business Challenges

  • Conflict between Requirements for Smaller Device Size and Larger Antenna Bandwidth

Business Opportunities

  • Widescale Technological Advances
  • Rising Incorporation of Wireless Technology

Key Questions Answered in the Report

  • What are the major factors and trends that are impacting the automotive integrated antenna system market?
  • What are the steps taken by the existing players to improve/maintain their market positioning and strategy adopted by new players entering in market space?
  • What are the different segments based on antenna type, component, design, connectivity, placement, frequency, and vehicle type in the market, and how are they going to perform in the coming years?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Supply Chain Analysis
1.1.2 Standards for Vehicle Communication
1.2 Industry Trends
1.3 Business Dynamics
1.3.4 Corporate Strategies
1.3.5 Business Opportunities
1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Integrated Antenna System Market

2 Region
2.1 China
2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Benchmarking
3.1.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies
3.1.2 OEM Propensity
3.2 Company Profile
3.2.1 Harada Industry Co. Ltd.
3.2.2 Denso Corporation
3.2.2.6 Analyst View
3.2.3 Yokogawa Electric Corporation
3.2.4 AGC Automotive
3.2.5 ACE Technologies Corporation
3.2.6 Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

4 Research Methodology

