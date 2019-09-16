Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastics Markets Report 2019

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Plastics: Asia-Pacific Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the report covers the overview and clear understanding of the automotive plastics market scenario in Asia-Pacific and analysis of market trends in the region, with market data considering 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimate year and forecast for 2024 with a projection of CAGR from 2019 to 2024.



Market estimates represent revenue by plastic manufacturers for automotive segments in Asia-Pacific. This report considers passenger vehicles and light and heavy commercial vehicles within the automotive industry. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



The report covers discussion of technological and economic trends that are affecting the automotive plastics market in Asia-Pacific. It also explains the major drivers and current trends within the automotive plastics industry and presents the growth forecasts for the next five years. The market is further segmented and forecasted for major countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report also includes discussion of the types of plastics used in different end-uses in the automotive industry. The report concludes with a special focus on the profiles of the major manufacturers operating in the Asia-Pacific automotive plastics market.



The Report Includes:

Evaluation of market size and forecast for automotive plastics, by type and applications in terms of value and volume

A look at the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape of the market leaders

Examination of factors driving the growth of the automotive plastics market in Asia-Pacific

Detailed profiles of major players in the market, including Arkema SA, BASF SE, Celanese Corp., DowDuPont Inc., Teijin Ltd., and Magna International Inc.



Company Profiles



Arkema Sa

Akro-Plastic Gmbh

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BASF SE

Borealis Ag

Celanese Corp.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Covestro Ag

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Dowdupont

Dsm Engineering Plastics B.V.

Evonik Industries Ag

Lanxess Corp.

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Magna International Inc.

RTP Co.

Sabic

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xiqbji

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

