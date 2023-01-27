Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market Analysis Report 2022-2023: Focus on Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Thailand, & Vietnam

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With the increasing use of online shopping and deliveries, shoppers are seen giving more importance to sustainability in delivery

The pandemic brought a drastic change in shopping behavior over the past years, shifting the shopping process worldwide towards online shopping. Due to the increase in online shopping and deliveries during and after the pandemic, the issue of sustainability has gained importance among consumers and suppliers

Around number of online shoppers globally want their domestic parcels to have a carbon neutral delivery and just over one quarter feel the same way towards cross-border deliveries. In addition, a double-digit percentage of surveyed online shoppers are willing to receive a package a few days later for a reduced environmental impact.

The delivery process still leaves room for improvements

As found by the report, many consumers across different countries in the Asia-Pacific region demand improvements in the delivery process of their online orders. With home deliveries being the most popular delivery location for online shoppers across different countries in the Asia-Pacific region, online shoppers criticized the cost, speed and convenience of the delivery process the most.

Online shoppers in Australia want online businesses to improve their delivery options and eco-friendliness of the packaging. Online merchants are taking note of consumers' complaints. A number of B2C E-Commerce businesses in Australia made plans to invest in the development of their offered delivery options and improve parcel tracking functions for their consumers, as of 2021.

Key Questions Covered

Which were the top fulfillment challenges in terms of online delivery in 2022?

What is the forecasted value of the Dawn delivery market in South Korea by 2023?

by 2023? Which B2C E-Commerce website in Indonesia offers the best delivery services in 2022?

offers the best delivery services in 2022? Which were the top categories online merchants in Australia planned to invest in as of 2022?

planned to invest in as of 2022? What were the most popular fulfillment channels across different countries in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Overview of B2C E-Commerce Delivery, August 2022

Top Priorities When Shopping Online, in % of Consumers, November 2021

Share of Shoppers Switching to Online Shopping for Whom Speed of Delivery Is the Most Important Factor, in %, November 2021

Share of Retailers Offering Variety of Delivery Options And Speeds, in %, 2019 & 2021e

Share of E-Fulfillment Functionaries Who Offer Free Delivery for All Orders, in %, 2020 & February 2022

Share of E-Fulfillment Functionaries Who Offer Free Delivery for Orders with a Minimum Purchase Value, in %, 2020 & February 2022

Share of E-Fulfillment Functionaries Who Utilize a Third-Party Provider for Some or All B2C E-Commerce Fulfillments, in %, February 2022

Top Fulfillment Challenges, in % of E-Fulfillment Functionaries, February 2022

Attitude Towards Paying for Delivery and Return Services, in % of Respondents, November 2021

Breakdown of Preferred Fulfillment Channel for Receiving Online Deliveries, by Age Group, in % of Respondents, November 2021

Share of Digital Shifters* Preferring Home Delivery When Shopping Online vs Undeterred Shoppers Preferring Home Delivery When Shopping Online, in %, November 2021

Top Factors that Will Make Consumers More Willing to Use Out-of-Home Delivery Options, in % of Respondents, November 2021

Attitude Towards Shopping as the Pandemic Recedes, in % of Shoppers, 2021

Share of Shoppers Who Are Likely to Make a Purchase When Encountering Out-of-Stocks, in %, 2021

Breakdown of Measures Consumers Are Willing to Take to Make Online Deliveries More Sustainable, in % of Respondents, November 2021

Share of Consumers' Attitude Towards Environmental Impact of Online Delivery, in %, November 2021

Share of Grocery Shoppers Who Find Delivery and Fulfillment to Be the Most Important Service Attributes in Online Shopping Vs Health & Beauty Shoppers Who Find the Service Important, in %, December 2021

Top Factors that Grocery Shoppers Value Most While Shopping, in % of Grocery Shoppers, December 2021

3. Asia-Pacific

3.1. Regional

Top Items that Were Purchased Online for the First Time in 3 Months, in % of Respondents, August 2021

Breakdown of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Import Logistics, in %, H2 2021

Breakdown of Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Export Logistics, in %, 2021

Important Reasons for Knowing the Delivery Company, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021

Share of Online Shoppers Preferring Easy Returns, in %, 2021e

3.2. Advanced Markets

3.2.1. Japan

Share of Failed Home Deliveries, in %, 2022e

Breakdown of Food Delivery Market, in % of Total Spending, August 2021

Uber Eats Vs Demae Can Platform Average Order Value, in USD, Q1 2020, Q3 2020, Q1 2021, Q3 2021

3.2.2. South Korea

Top 3 Issues that Have the Greatest Impact When Shopping, in % of Respondents, June 2022

Dawn* Delivery Market Value, in KRW trillion, 2020 & 2023f

3.2.3. Australia

Current And Future Plans to Invest in B2C E-Commerce Capabilities, in % of B2C E-Commerce Businesses, February 2022

Top Areas that Online Businesses Should Improve According to Online Shoppers, in % of Online Shoppers, December 2021

Attitude Towards Online Deliveries, in % of Online Shoppers, September 2021

3.3. Emerging Markets

3.3.1. China

Share of Global Parcels Originating from China , in %, 2022e

, in %, 2022e Share of Parcels Delivered Same-Day Using Micro-Fulfillment Centers Across the Country, in %, 2022e

Share of Parcels Delivered to Out of Home* Locations, in %, 2022e

Changes in Frequency of Delivery Platform Use Compared to Pre-Pandemic, in % of Respondents, May 2021

Use of on-Demand Delivery Service, by Category, in % of Respondents, April 2021

Breakdown of Food Delivery Frequency Per Month, in %, 2021

Breakdown of Food Delivery App Users, by Age, in %, 2021

3.3.2. India

Share of Online Shoppers Who Are Willing to Spend More for Conveniences Such as Reliable Delivery, Click And Collect Services etc., in %, 2021e

Share of Holiday Shoppers Who Would Buy from Online Merchants Offering Free Shipping, in %, August 2021

Share of Holiday Shoppers Who Preferred to Shop at Stores With in-Store Pickup Services, in %, August 2021

3.3.3. Indonesia

Top B2C E-Commerce Websites with Shortest Delivery Time, in % of Respondents, January 2022

Top B2C E-Commerce Websites with Most Delivery Service Options, in % of Respondents, January 2022

Top B2C E-Commerce Websites with Most Informative Delivery Tracking Features, in % of Respondents, January 2022

3.3.4. Thailand

Most Preferred Delivery Location, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021

3.3.5. Vietnam

Most Preferred Delivery Location, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021

Reasons for Cross-Border Online Purchases, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021

3.3.6. Malaysia

Most Preferred Delivery Location, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021

Reasons for Cross-Border Online Purchases, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2021

