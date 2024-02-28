Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market Report 2024-2027, Featuring Alibaba Group Cluse, dPayment, GoTo, Instagram, JD,.Lazada, Meta, PayPay, Rakuten Pay, Sea Ltd, Shopee, TikTok and Zalora

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce Market 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Asia-Pacific, livestreaming retail E-Commerce sales are set to surpass EUR 280 billion

Amidst the global surge in digitalization, technologies like augmented reality, AI robots, drones, and recommendation engines are significantly enhancing the B2C E-Commerce landscape. Moreover, consumer preferences are increasingly favoring trends such as AI-generated content marketing, AR and VR for tailored shopping experiences, and a stronger emphasis on sustainability and ethics.

In the Asia-Pacific region, livestreaming retail E-Commerce sales are poised to maintain growth, albeit at a reduced rate, projected to surpass EUR 280 billion by 2027. Notably, Alibaba Group leads the pack among the top 10 retailers in the region, boasting retail sales exceeding EUR 440 billion in 2022, closely trailed by JD.com Inc.

B2C E-Commerce spending in Japan is set to more than fivefold between 2022 and 2027

China maintains its dominant position in the B2C E-Commerce market, with robust growth forecasts. Projections indicate that the market will reach a figure in the trillions by 2027, with a CAGR exceeding 10% from 2023 onwards. Additionally, the proportion of B2C E-Commerce sales relative to total retail sales in China is expected to notably rise between 2023 and 2027, underscoring the ongoing supremacy of online retail in the country's consumer landscape. Furthermore, it's anticipated that BNPL spending in B2C E-Commerce in Japan will increase by more than fivefold between 2022 and 2027.

As the Asia-Pacific B2C E-Commerce market evolves, businesses are encouraged to embrace technological advancements and consumer-centric strategies to maintain competitiveness and leverage emerging opportunities.

Questions Covered in the Report:

What is the projected increase in the global B2C E-Commerce market from 2023 to 2026?

How are livestreaming retail E-Commerce sales in APAC expected to grow by 2027?

How will China's B2C E-Commerce sales share of total retail sales change by 2027?

How will BNPL spending in B2C E-Commerce in Japan change by 2027?

change by 2027? What's the projected B2C E-Commerce payment value in South Korea by 2026?

Company Coverage:

Alibaba Group

Cluse

dPayment

GoTo Gojek Tokopedia PT

Instagram

JD.com Inc

Lazada

Meta

PayPay

Rakuten Pay

Sea Ltd

Shopee

TikTok

Zalora

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Global

B2C E-Commerce Market Overview, February 2024

B2C E-Commerce Market Trends, February 2024

Social Commerce Market Trends, February 2024

Overview of the Online and Mobile Payment Trends in B2C E-Commerce, February 2024

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2026f

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2027f

B2C E-Commerce Sales Value, by Country/Region, in USD trillion, 2025f

Breakdown of Payment Method Types Used in B2C E-Commerce, in %, 2023e

Use of Credit Card Stored in a Mobile Wallet For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023

Use of Digital Wallet For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023

Use of eCash For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023

Use of Cryptocurrency For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023

For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, Use of Pay-By-Instalments Plan For Online Purchases, by Product Category, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023

Breakdown of Online Shoppers' Feelings Towards Select Alternative Payment Methods at Online Checkout, in % of Online Shoppers, April 2023

Total Number of OEM Pay E-Commerce Transactions, in USD billion, Growth in OEM Pay Transactions, in %, & Average Transaction Volume Per OEM Pay User, in USD, 2026f

Share of OEM Pay E-Commerce Transactions Stemming From Purchases of Digital Goods, in %, 2026f

Activities That Shoppers Desire AI Assistance With Throughout Their Shopping Experience, in % of Respondents, October 2023

B2C E-Commerce Loss Due to Online Payment Fraud , in USD billion, 2020 & 2023e

, in USD billion, 2020 & 2023e Share of B2C E-Commerce Revenue Loss to Fraud , in %, 2023

4. Asia-Pacific

4.1. Regional

Overview of Online & Mobile Payment Trends in B2C E-Commerce, February 2024

Total Non-Cash Transaction Volume, in trillions, 2024f & 2027f

B2B E-Commerce Non-Cash Transaction Volume, in billions, 2024f & 2027f

Livestreaming Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2023e-2027f

Social Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2023e-2027f

Top 10 Fastest Growing Retailers, in % of Year-On-Year Growth, 2022

Top 10 Retailers, by Retail Sales Value, in USD billion, 2022

4.2. Southeast Asia

TikTok Shop Market Overview, February 2024

Digital Economy Value, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2030f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2022-2026f

B2C E-Commerce Spending, by Payment Method, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f

B2C E-Commerce Sales Penetration, by Country, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2023e

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Market Value, by Operators, in %, 2022

Top Product Categories Purchased on Online B2C E-Commerce Site Zalora Using BNPL, in % of BNPL Payments, Q3 2022

Breakdown of Payments Used on Online B2C E-Commerce Site Zalora, by Age Group, in % of Online Shoppers, Q3 2022

4.3. SEA, South Korea & Japan

Total B2C E-Commerce Revenue, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f

Total Cross-Border Revenue, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f

Digital Economy Value, by Payment Method, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f

4.4. China

Total B2C E-Commerce Market Value, in USD trillion, 2023e & 2027f

B2C E-Commerce Sales, in USD trillion, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2023e-2027f

Livestreaming Retail E-Commerce Buyers, in millions, in % of Year-On-Year Change, 2023e-2026f

4.5. Japan

B2C E-Commerce Spending, by Payment Method, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f

Most Used Payment Methods, in % of Respondents, January 2023

Top 5 QR Code Mobile Payment Services, in % of QR Code Mobile Payment Users, January 2023

4.6. South Korea

B2C E-Commerce Payment Value, in USD trillion, 2022 & 2026f

B2C E-Commerce Spending, by Payment Method, in USD billion, 2022 & 2027f

4.7. India

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, 2022e, 2024f, 2026f & 2030f

B2C E-Commerce Market Size, in USD billion, in % of Total Retail Market*, FY 2020-FY 2023

Annual Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, in % of Year-on-Year Change, FY 2021-FY 2023

Average Monthly Number of Online Shoppers, in millions, in % of Annual Online Shoppers, FY 2021-FY 2023

Card Payment Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2027f

Number of Digital Payment Transactions, in billions, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f

Value of Digital Payment Transactions, in INR trillion, FY 2022-23 & FY 2026-27f

4.8. Australia

BNPL Sales, in AUD billion, FY 2021 & FY 2022

Breakdown of BNPL Revenue, by Age, in % of BNPL Users, February 2023

4.9. Indonesia

B2C E-Commerce Market Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Market Value, by Operators, in %, 2022

Payment Methods Used For B2C E-Commerce Transactions, in % of Shoppers, 2022

4.10. Vietnam

Share of Adults That Used a BNPL Service, in %, Q3 2022

4.11. Taiwan

B2C E-Commerce Payments Value, in USD billion, 2022 & 2026f

Breakdown of Most Preferred Online Payment Methods, in % of Internet Users, Q3 2022

4.12. New Zealand

BNPL Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023e & 2026f

