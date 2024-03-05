Asia-Pacific Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market Report 2024-2031: Increase in the Demand for Back-Up Power and Portable Energy Sources and Need for Smart EV Charging Techniques

DUBLIN, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific bidirectional electric vehicle charger market (excluding China) was valued at $83.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $699.0 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 26.60% during the forecast period 2022-2031

The bidirectional electric vehicle charger market is projected to experience growth due to the rising demand for renewable energy sources and the increasing sales of electric vehicles.



Market Introduction



The bidirectional electric vehicle (EV) charger market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is emerging with promising growth prospects. This market incorporates bidirectional charging technology, enabling EVs not only to draw power from the grid but also to contribute surplus energy back, thereby enhancing grid stability. The primary driver of this market is the increasing uptake of electric vehicles throughout the APAC region. Heightened environmental consciousness and government incentives are encouraging consumers to opt for eco-friendly transportation, consequently driving the demand for bidirectional charging infrastructure.

Additionally, there is a growing integration of renewable energy sources into the APAC grid. Bidirectional EV chargers play a crucial role in managing the intermittency of renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, and providing essential grid services like frequency regulation.

In summary, the APAC bidirectional electric vehicle charger market is aligned with the rising demand for sustainable transportation and the integration of renewable energy sources. As EV adoption continues to soar and renewable energy becomes more prevalent in the grid, this market is poised for significant growth and innovation in the foreseeable future.

How can this report add value to an organization

Growth/Marketing Strategy

The bidirectional electric vehicle charger market is an exponentially growing market holding enormous opportunities for the market players. Some strategies covered in this segment are product launches, market developments, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The companies' preferred strategy has been market developments, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the APAC bidirectional electric vehicle charger market.



Competitive Strategy

Key players in the APAC bidirectional electric vehicle charger market analyzed and profiled in the study involve bidirectional electric charger manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC bidirectional electric vehicle charger market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Some prominent names established in this market are:

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Industry Dynamics Defining the Future Trends in Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market

1.1.1.1 Increase in the Demand for Back-Up Power and Portable Energy Sources

1.1.1.2 Technology for the Redistribution of Energy to Reduce Energy Consumption Costs

1.1.1.3 Increase in the Need for Smart EV Charging Techniques Worldwide

1.1.2 Supply Chain Network/MAP

1.1.2.1 Who Supplies Whom

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums, Associations, and Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.2 Government Programs and Initiatives

1.1.3.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Key Patent Mapping

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Growing Numbers of Electric Vehicles Worldwide

1.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Development of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

1.2.1.3 Need for Energy Self-Sufficiency

1.2.1.4 Advent of Intelligent Transportation Systems

1.2.2 Business Restraints

1.2.2.1 Lack of Standardization of Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging

1.2.2.2 Lack of Government Support in Bidirectional Charging

1.2.2.3 Reduced Battery Durability and Battery Efficiency of Vehicles due to Charging Lifecycles

1.2.2.4 Batteries Overheat Issue in Prolonged Bidirectional Charging

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Development

1.2.3.2 Market Development

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Rise in Demand for Solar-Powered Electric Vehicles

1.2.5.2 Growth of Aftermarket Bidirectional Chargers

1.3 Technical Analysis of Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger

1.4 The Road to Bidirectional Chargers: Grid Integration Levels

1.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry



2 Regions

2.1 China

2.1.1 Market

2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in China

2.1.1.3 Key Electric Vehicle Regulations and Policies in China

2.1.1.4 Competitive Benchmarking

2.1.1.5 Business Challenges

2.1.1.6 Business Drivers

2.1.2 Application

2.1.2.1 China Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market (by Application), Value and Volume Data, 2021-2031

2.1.2.2 China Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market (by Source), Value and Volume Data, 2021-2031

2.1.2.3 China Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market (by Propulsion Type), Value and Volume Data, 2021-2031

2.1.3 Product

2.1.3.1 China Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market (by Deployment of Charger), Value and Volume Data, 2021-2031

2.1.3.2 China Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market (by Charging Type), Value and Volume Data, 2021-2031

2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1 Markets

2.2.1.1 Buyer Attributes

2.2.1.2 Key Manufacturers and Suppliers in Asia-Pacific and Japan

2.2.1.3 Competitive Benchmarking

2.2.1.4 Business Challenges

2.2.1.5 Business Drivers

2.2.2 Application

2.2.3 Product

2.2.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan (by Country)

2.2.4.1 Japan

2.2.4.2 South Korea

2.2.4.3 India

2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Benchmarking

3.2 Market Share Snapshot

3.3 Product/Service Matrix

3.4 Company Profiles

3.4.1 Company Overview

3.4.1.1 Role of Delta Electronics, Inc. in the Bidirectional Electric Vehicle Charger Market

3.4.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.4.2 Business Strategies

3.4.2.1 Delta Electronics, Inc.: Product Development

3.4.3 Corporate Strategies

3.4.3.1 Delta Electronics, Inc.: Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Alliances

3.4.4 Production Sites and R&D Analysis

3.4.5 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology



