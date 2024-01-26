Asia-Pacific Binders in Battery Market Report 2022-2031 - Improved Battery Performance due to Advance Multifunctional Binders

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Binders in Battery Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific binders in battery market (excluding China) is projected to reach $1,550.6 million by 2031 from $485.4 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.78% during the forecast period 2022-2031. The growth in the binders in battery market is anticipated to be propelled by the rising sales of electric vehicles and increased investments in battery installations within the renewable energy sector. Despite these positive drivers, impediments to market growth include challenges associated with the development of binder-free electrodes and the ongoing pressure to uphold quality standards.


The APAC Binders in Battery Market is set for substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and significant investments in renewable energy storage systems. With a rise in EV sales and a focus on sustainable energy solutions, the market for battery binders is expected to experience strong expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Binders play a pivotal role in enhancing the performance and lifespan of batteries, making them a crucial element in the evolving landscape of electric mobility and renewable energy initiatives.

Nevertheless, challenges like developing binder-free electrodes and the continuous need to uphold high-quality standards may present obstacles to market growth. As APAC remains at the forefront of adopting green technologies, the Binders in Battery Market is poised for notable advancement to meet the growing demand for energy storage solutions.

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles
  • Growing Investments and Installations in Renewable Energy Sector
  • Improved Battery Performance due to Advance Multifunctional Binders

Challenges

  • Highly Competitive Market Creating Constant Pressure to Maintain High Performance and Quality of Binders at Competitive Price
  • Development of Binder Free Electrode Technologies for Advance Batteries

Opportunities

  • Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies in Consumer Electronics
  • Increasing Awareness about Bio-Based Products

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by End-Use Industry

  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Energy and Power
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Others

Segmentation by Process

  • Solvent Based
  • Water Based

Segmentation by Binder Chemistry

  • Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
  • Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
  • Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)
  • Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
  • Others

Segmentation by Battery Type

  • Lithium-ion
  • Nickel Metal Hydride
  • Lead Acid
  • Others

Segmentation by Region

  • Asia-Pacific
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Competitive Strategy:

Key players in the APAC binders in battery market analyzed and profiled in the study involve binder providers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC binders in battery market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Kureha Corporation
  • Daikin Industries, Ltd.
  • Resonac Holdings Corporation
  • Zeon Corporation
  • Fujian Blue Ocean & Black Stone Technology Co., Ltd.
  • I.S.T Corporation
  • Sicona Battery Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future
1.1.1.1 Focus on Water Based Battery Binders
1.1.1.2 Increasing Customer Awareness regarding Electric Vehicles
1.1.2 Supply Chain Network/MAP
1.1.3 Value Chain Analysis
1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Binders in Battery Market
1.1.5 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs
1.1.5.1 Consortiums and Associations
1.1.5.2 Regulatory Bodies
1.1.5.3 Government Programs
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles
1.2.1.2 Growing Investments and Installations in Renewable Energy Sector
1.2.1.3 Improved Battery Performance due to Advance Multifunctional Binders
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Highly Competitive Market Creating Constant Pressure to Maintain High Performance and Quality of Binders at Competitive Price
1.2.2.2 Development of Binder Free Electrode Technologies for Advance Batteries
1.2.3 Business Opportunities
1.2.3.1 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies in Consumer Electronics
1.2.3.2 Increasing Awareness about Bio-Based Products
1.2.4 Business Strategies
1.2.4.1 Product Development
1.2.4.2 Market Development
1.2.5 Corporate Strategies
1.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures
1.3 Snapshots of Battery Manufacturing Equipment's Market
1.4 Start-Up Landscape

2 Region
2.1 China
2.1.1 Market
2.1.1.1 Buyer Attributes
2.1.1.2 Key Manufacturers/Suppliers in China
2.2 Asia-Pacific and Japan
2.2.4 Asia-Pacific and Japan: Country-Level Analysis
2.2.4.1 Japan
2.2.4.2 South Korea
2.2.4.3 India
2.2.4.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Benchmarking
3.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix
3.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies
3.1.3 Market Share Analysis
3.2 Company Profiles

