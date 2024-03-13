Asia-Pacific Black Mass Recycling Market Report 2022-2023 and Forecasts to 2031: Significant Influx of New Rivals to Enter the Market, Intensifying Rivalry and Competition

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Black Mass Recycling Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific black mass recycling market (excluding China) is projected to reach $ 11.72 billion by 2031 from $ 2.13 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 20.84% during the forecast period 2022-2031

Reprocessing and recovering vital metals from drained lithium-ion batteries is the focus of the rapidly growing black mass recycling market. As electric vehicles gain popularity, the market for these batteries is expected to grow significantly, which will also drive the growth of the black mass market for recycling. The market for black mass recycling is also dominated by a select group of major companies, such as Umicore, BASF SE, Tenova S.p.A., and many more. However, a significant influx of new rivals is predicted to enter the market in the next years, intensifying rivalry and promoting further development and innovation.

Market Introduction

Black mass recycling offers numerous economic and environmental benefits, which have a significant impact on the sector in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market. Furthermore, the multitude of advantages it offers - including increased productivity, lower expenses, and a dependable supply of vital metals - have a substantial influence on a number of end-use industries.

The increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in end-use industries, along with a growing global emphasis on circular economy principles and advancements in recycling technologies aimed at recovering high-performance metals, are driving up demand for black mass powder. Important regions including China, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Europe are experiencing a marked shift in demand, particularly in the energy and automobile industries.

Analyst's Perspective on Asia-Pacific Black Mass Recycling Market

The Principal Analyst states, 'black mass recycling is the technique of recovering priceless metals and other materials from used lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are widely utilised in a range of devices, including electric cars, laptop computers, and cell phones. When these batteries have reached its end-of-the-life, they can be recycled using metallurgical processes to recover important metals including lithium, cobalt, nickel, and copper.

The terminology 'black mass' refers to the mixture of cathode and anode materials found in discharged lithium-ion batteries. During the refining process, the black material is treated with various chemicals and techniques to recover valuable metals. The recovered metals can be utilised to make new batteries, decreasing the need for mining and the environmental impact of mining. The amount of hazardous trash that would otherwise wind up in landfills can also be decreased with the recycling of these batteries. Altogether, black mass recycling is a crucial procedure for the long-term management of lithium-ion batteries as well as the recovery of key metals.'

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different sources from where the batteries are coming for recycling and reaching to their best potential in APAC region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different battery chemistries and their assortments in different batteries employed in various end-use applications in industries such as aerospace, automotive, energy, and others.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: Business expansions, partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures are some key strategies adopted by key players operating in this space.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Asia-Pacific black mass recycling market analysed and profiled in the study involve black mass recycling providers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the Asia-Pacific black mass recycling market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

RUBAMIN

SungEel Hi-Tech. Co., Ltd.

ECOGRAF

Green Li-ion Pte Ltd.

TATA Chemicals Ltd.

ATTERO

Exigo Recycling Pvt. Ltd.

