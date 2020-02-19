Asia Pacific Bread Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type ; Nature ; Distribution Channel

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific bread market is accounted to US$ 41,334.3 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 61,318.6 Mn by 2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862060/?utm_source=PRN



Bread is among the household staples and there has been an increasing demand for greater variety of bread such as loaves, baguettes, rolls, burger buns, sandwich bread, ciabatta among others.The increasing use of these products by B2B industries such as HORECA, QSRs, cafes and others along with the household has driven the growth of market.



The Asia Pacific bread market is segmented on the basis of product type as – Loaves, Baguettes, Rolls, Burger Buns, Sandwich Bread, Ciabatta, and Others.The loaves segment in the Asia Pacific bread market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market.



A loaf is a type of bread with elongated and rounded structure.It is common to bake bread in a rectangular-shaped bread pan, which is also called as a loaf pan, as some kinds of bread dough tend to collapse and spread out during the baking process.



Dough with a denser viscosity can be hand-molded into the preferred loaf shape and baked on a flat oven tray. The form of the dough with a diluter viscosity can be preserved with a bread pan of which the sides are higher than the unbaked dough.



The Asia Pacific bread market is segmented based on nature as conventional and organic.The conventional segment accounts for the largest share in the Asia Pacific bread market, while the organic segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



There are various preservatives that are used in conventional bread, such as Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs).The GMOs are non-natural organisms that can affect the ecosystem.



Other preservatives used are hydrogenated acid and artificial colors.These preservatives are generally added as shelf-life extenders for the bread.



The rising use of conventional breads in various salads and dressings has been a contributing factor for the rise and expansion of the bread market in the Asia Pacific region.



The Asia Pacific bread market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience and retail stores, online, and others.The convenience and retail stores segment accounts for the largest share in the Asia Pacific bread market, while the hypermarkets and supermarkets segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



Convenience stores are the stores that are located in a limited area and is small in size as compared to hypermarkets & supermarkets.The main difference between a convenience store and a hypermarket or a supermarket is that the convenience stores are open till late at night.



This adds an added bonus for the sales of a product, in this case, bread. The longer working hours availability of the convenience stores is beneficial for the consumers who work late and are picking up things in a hurry.



Asia Pacific bread market in segmented on the basis of country as – Australia, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific.China has a major share in the Asia Pacific bread market, which is followed by rest of Asia Pacific.



Presence of large consumer base and growing income of middle class has supported the growth of bread market in China. However, the Furthermore, Chinese are increasingly concerned over health and nutrition, so products that promote low sugar, vitamin fortified, or high-fiber qualities are likely to see rising sales in the coming years.



Some of the players present in Asia Pacific bread market are Associated British Foods plc, Cargill, Incorporated, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A, Aryzta AG, Fuji Baking Group, Britannia Industries, CSC Brands, L.P., Finsbury Food Group Plc, Goodman Fielder, and Premier Foods Group Limited amongst the others.



The overall Asia Pacific bread market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia Pacific bread market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia Pacific bread market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862060/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

