Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024-2029: Rising Consumption and Credit Demand Supporting Growth, Partnership Between Visa and Standard Chartered Bank Driving Expansion

BNPL payments in the region are expected to grow by 17.3% on an annual basis to reach US$232.5 billion in 2024.

The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL industry in the region remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 12.3% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in the region will increase from US$198.2 billion in 2023 to reach US$414.5 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The rising consumption and demand for credit are expected to drive the growth of the buy now pay later industry across Asia Pacific over the medium term. Firms are entering into strategic partnerships to launch new products to cater to the growing demand for BNPL products in Asia Pacific. In 2024, the publisher expects startups to raise funding from venture capital and private equity firms to scale their product offerings.



The thriving e-commerce sector, in markets like India and Southeast Asia, will also support the growth trajectory of the buy now pay later industry over the medium term. In Asia Pacific, India is expected to lead the regional market growth amid rising adoption of the payment solution. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the market over the next three to four years.



Visa and Standard Chartered Bank entered into a partnership to bring BNPL to markets across Asia Pacific



Amid the growth demand for credit products like buy now pay later, firms are entering into strategic collaborations to enter new markets, targeting higher gross merchandise value over the next three to four years.

Visa, in December 2023, entered into a partnership with Standard Chartered Bank to accelerate the delivery of BNPL solutions to the bank's Visa credit cardholders across the Asia Pacific region. The partnership will enable targeted consumers to make use of Visa's installment payment solution at participating stores and e-commerce merchants. Initially, the collaboration will enable credit cardholders in Malaysia and Singapore to make use of the payment service. Going forward, the firms are planning to launch in other markets across the Asia Pacific. The partnership comes at a time when awareness about BNPL solutions is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific.

BNPL startups are raising funding rounds to ramp up technology and drive adoption in India



The credit demand is growing at a rapid rate among consumers in India. The higher inflation and decline in disposable income are driving the credit demand. Consequently, to reach more consumers, BNPL firms are raising funding rounds from venture capital and private equity firms.

SalarySe, the BNPL-focused financial services app, announced that the firm had raised US$5.25 million in a funding round in January 2024. The capital round was led by Surge Ventures and included participation from other investors like Pravega Ventures. The firm is planning to use the capital for ramping up its technology, while also targeting higher adoption of its product in the Indian market.

Going forward, SalarySe is also aiming to launch a credit-on-UPI system for salaried employees. Consequently, the firm is entering into strategic collaborations with banking institutions, HR SaaS platforms, and employers. Notably, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), launched the credit line on UPI facility in 2023 in India.

In 2024, the publisher expects more venture capital and private equity funding to enter the BNPL sector in India. This will support innovation and a competitive landscape in the BNPL market over the next three to four years.



Rising consumption and credit demand supporting BNPL industry growth across Southeast Asia



The soaring smartphone and internet usage, coupled with the thriving e-commerce market and a higher percentage of the unbanked population, are offering a fertile ground for the growth of the buy now pay later market in Southeast Asia. While Indonesia is leading the growth of the market, other countries such as Malaysia and the Philippines are also experiencing strong adoption of buy now pay later schemes. This has resulted in new product launches and strategic partnerships in the sector.

Atome Financial, for instance, revealed that it is renewing a US$100 million debt facility in partnership with HSBC Singapore. This move is aimed at growing its presence in the Philippine market. The collaboration not only supports Atome's expansion efforts but also takes advantage of HSBC Singapore's worldwide network, regional presence, and banking knowledge to enhance Atome's influence and outreach in the Philippine market.

Fundiin, in November 2023, entered into a strategic partnership with Pharmacity in Vietnam. Fundiin's presence at Pharmacity, one of the leading retail pharmacy chains having approximately 1,000 stores across the country, will enable the BNPL firm to tap into more customers. This will also drive the firm's gross merchandise value and volume for the BNPL provider. In Vietnam, Fundiin is offering BNPL services across different industry verticals including cinema, fashion, cosmetics, and travel among many others.

These strategic collaborations in the sector are expected to drive the competitive landscape while supporting the growth of the buy now pay later market across Southeast Asia over the medium term. The BNPL payment industry in Asia Pacific has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration.



