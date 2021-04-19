Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Market Report 2021: Pure Players Operating in the Market Include Kredivo (Indonesia) and Hoolah (Singapore)
DUBLIN, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Buy now pay later (BNPL) trend is becoming popular across APAC by enabling consumers to defer payments and access credit. The increase in uptake of BNPL service across APAC has been fuelled by Gen Z and millennial shoppers. Some companies which have embraced BNPL service include Grab, ride hailing firm; Traveloka, a travel platform; Tokopedia, an ecommerce marketplace; and Alibaba and JD.com, e-commerce giants.
Some pure players operating in the market include Kredivo (Indonesia) and Hoolah (Singapore). The BNPL trend has also taken off in Australia where players including Afterpay, Zip Pay, and Splitit have taken share from traditional credit card companies owing to fast approvals.
Afterpay is planning to further expand in Asia by capitalizing on acquisition of EmpatKali, Singapore-based BNPL firm. For year ended June 2020, Afterpay had around 10M active users. In July 2020 , Afterpay collaborated with Google Pay to extend its BNPL service. Also, earlier in May 2020, Tencent, Chinese multinational conglomerate, bought a 5% stake in Afterpay for US$252M.
Even in Southeast Asia, the BNPL trend has been gaining popularity and attracting investments. For instance, Cashalo, an online lending firm, received funding of US$20M via its Hong Kong-based parent firm Oriente and is expanding BNPL offering in the Philippines, to compete against local competitors such as BillEase and Manila-based Jungle and TendoPay .
Scope
BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players
Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast
- Online Channel
- POS Channel
Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
- Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
- Transaction Volume Trend Analysis
Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
- Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category
- Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group
- Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income
- Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender
- Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis
Reasons to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.
- Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.
This offering is a bundled offering, combining one regional and 10 country reports:
- Australia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Thailand
Companies Mentioned
- Tesco Plc
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Next Plc
- J Sainsbury Plc
- Wal-Mart Stores Inc
- TJX Cos Inc, The
- Wm Morrison Supermakets Plc
- Amazon.com Inc
- Matalan Ltd
- New Look Group Plc
- Arcadia Group Ltd
- John Lewis Partnership Plc
- Marks & Spencer Plc
- H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB
- Co-operative Group Ltd, The
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
- Home Retail Group
- C&J Clark International Ltd
- Edinburgh Woollen Mill
