Asia-Pacific Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market Report - Growing Demand for Wearable Sensors for Cardiac Monitoring Leading to Increased Adoption of AI-Enabled Solutions for Home-Based Care

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market was valued at $200.4 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach $2.15 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 30.20% during the forecast period 2023-2032. Growth in the cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market is driven by widespread cardiovascular diseases, government support for AI in healthcare, increasing cardiology-focused AI research, more regulatory approvals for AI cardiac devices, and advances in AI cardiac diagnostics technology.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) market for cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics is witnessing significant growth, driven by several key factors. The region faces a high burden of cardiovascular diseases, fueled by aging populations and increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related risk factors like diabetes and hypertension. This has heightened the demand for advanced diagnostic and monitoring tools. Governments across APAC are increasingly recognizing the potential of AI in healthcare, leading to supportive policies and investments in AI technology.

Additionally, the region is seeing a surge in healthcare technology research, including AI applications in cardiology, making advanced diagnostics more accessible and efficient. Furthermore, the increasing number of regulatory approvals for AI-based cardiac diagnostic devices reflects a growing trust in their effectiveness and safety. Technological advancements in AI are enhancing the precision and accuracy of cardiac diagnostics, catering to the region's diverse and expanding healthcare needs.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product

  • Software
  • Hardware

Segmentation by Type

  • Cardiac Diagnostics
  • Imaging
  • ECG-Based
  • Others
  • Cardiac Monitoring

Segmentation by Application

  • Ischemic Heart Disease/CAD
  • Cardiac Arrhythmias
  • Ischemic Stroke
  • Others

Segmentation by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Other End Users

Segmentation by Country

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Product/Innovation Strategy: The APAC cardiac AI monitoring and diagnostics market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as products, types, applications, end users, and regions. This can help readers get a clear overview of which segments account for the largest share and which ones are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.


Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Market
1.1 Market Outlook
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Inclusion Criteria
1.1.3 Exclusion Criteria
1.1.4 Overview

2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Key Trends
2.1.1 Rising Number of Startups in the Market
2.1.2 Increased Awareness Regarding Preventative Measures and Personalized Treatment
2.1.3 Growing Demand for Wearable Sensors for Cardiac Monitoring Leading to Increased Adoption of AI-Enabled Solutions for Home-Based Care
2.2 Opportunity Assessment
2.3 Regulatory Framework
2.4 Patent Analysis
2.5 Business Models
2.6 Case Studies
2.6.1 Case Study 1: Ultromics Limited
2.6.1.1 The EchoGo System
2.6.1.1.1 Developement
2.6.1.1.2 Use Case and Reliability
2.6.1.2 A Success Story
2.6.1.3 Partners and Recognitions
2.6.2 Case Study 2: CorVista Health, Inc.
2.6.2.1 The CorVista System
2.6.2.2 A Success Story
2.7 Ongoing Clinical Trials
2.8 Funding Scenario
2.9 End User Perception
2.1 Entry Barriers for New Entrants

3 Impact of COVID-19

4 Regions
4.1 Asia-Pacific Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market
4.1.1 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
4.1.2 Digital Adoption
4.1.3 Market Dynamics
4.1.3.1 Impact Analysis
4.1.4 Market Sizing and Forecast

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Active Players Ecosystem
5.2 Key Strategies and Developments
5.2.1 Regulatory and Legal Activities
5.3 Company Profiles
5.3.1 Canon Inc.
5.3.1.1 Company Overview
5.3.1.2 Role of Canon Inc. in the Cardiac AI Monitoring and Diagnostics Market
5.3.1.3 Financials
5.3.1.4 Analyst Perception


