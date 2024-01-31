Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Forecast Report to 2031 - WuXi AppTec Dominates the Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Jan, 2024, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare sector observes a momentous shift with the new research publication unveiling comprehensive insights into the Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Biomanufacturing Market. This pivotal analysis anticipates a soaring Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.88% from 2022 to 2031, marking a prolific increase from $1.96 billion to a staggering $8.60 billion.

Impetus for the Market Expansion

Factors propelling the market growth are cited to be the surge in authorized treatments and the burgeoning need for advanced biomanufacturing infrastructures capable of catering to an expanding array of target indications for cell and gene therapies.

Significant investments by governments, pharmaceutical giants, and academic institutions in the APAC region are setting the stage for novel breakthroughs in medical treatments, thereby fuelling the demand for sophisticated biomanufacturing solutions.

Market Segmentation

The report meticulously segments the market to furnish a granular analysis of the industry dynamics. The segmentation delves into:

  • Product Type, including Consumables, Equipment, and Software Solutions
  • End Users such as Life Science Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), and Cell Banks
  • Geographical distribution spanning China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia/New Zealand, and the broader Rest-of-Asia-Pacific region

Strategic Analysis for Market Participants

For entities participating in the APAC market, the report presents an invaluable resource for formulating workflow and innovation strategies, as well as for guiding growth and marketing efforts to capture the emergent opportunities in cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing.

Industry Drivers and Challenges

Among the primary drivers underpinning the market's promising outlook are:

  • The ongoing expansion in target indications requiring large-scale biomanufacturing capabilities.
  • The influx of new market entrants necessitating a robust infrastructure for biomanufacturing.
  • A robust clinical pipeline further demanding enhanced biomanufacturing infrastructure.

Conversely, the market must navigate through challenges such as the high initial setup costs associated with biomanufacturing facilities.

Competitive Landscape and Key Market Innovators

Comprehensive profiling of leading market contributors reveals the competitive strategic landscapes. This analysis highlights the key players' innovative product launches, acquisitions, expansions, and strategic collaborations, offering a competitive benchmarking that elucidates the position of each market player.

Potential for Transformational Impact

Encompassing a period of rapid industrial change and projected growth, the findings within the report underscore the Asia-Pacific region's critical role in the global biomanufacturing landscape.

With the market poised for exponential growth, stakeholders across the healthcare and biotechnology sectors are set to witness an era marked by groundbreaking advancements and strategic market shifts in cell and gene therapy biomanufacturing.

Key Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type

  • Consumables
  • Equipment
  • Software Solutions

Segmentation by End User

  • Life Science Companies
  • Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
  • Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)
  • Cell Banks

Segmentation by Country

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia/New Zealand
  • Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6esoc3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Private and Public LTE & 5G for Critical Communications Research Package 2024 with Profiles and Strategies of More than 3,500 Ecosystem Players

Global Private and Public LTE & 5G for Critical Communications Research Package 2024 with Profiles and Strategies of More than 3,500 Ecosystem Players

The "LTE & 5G for Critical Communications 2023-2030: Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts - 2 Report Package" report from SNS Telecom &...
Global Quantum Dot Market Report 2024-2028 - A $26.48 Billion Market in 2028, Registering a CAGR of 28.2%

Global Quantum Dot Market Report 2024-2028 - A $26.48 Billion Market in 2028, Registering a CAGR of 28.2%

The "Quantum Dot Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global quantum dot industry, recognized for its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.