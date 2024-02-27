Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market Growth Report 2024: Market to Reach $2.233 Billion by 2033 - Focus on China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive study showcases an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.01% within the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, underpinning the rapidly evolving landscape of therapeutic innovations. Demand for cell and gene therapies is surging, as evidenced by the market's valuation of $426.3 million in 2023, a figure projected to quintuple by 2033 to reach $2,233.6 million.

These therapies, targeting a diverse range of medical conditions, require substantial manufacturing and rigorous QC processes to ensure safety and efficacy. The report delineates the proliferative growth stemming from heightened therapy approvals and strides in related infrastructure development.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Segmentation

The research delves into the nuances of the Asia-Pacific cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market, structuring the data across various segments to furnish a granular view of the scenario.

Therapy Types, differentiating between cell therapy and gene therapy

Offerings, categorized into products and services

Processes, including raw material preparation, upstream and downstream processing, and packaging

Applications, entailing safety, potency, identity testing, and more

Technological advancements ranging from PCR and flow cytometry to next-generation sequencing and other emerging technologies

Geographical granularity, spotlighting markets in China , Japan , South Korea , Australia , India , and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region

Strategies for Growth and Innovation

The substantive growth of the Asia-Pacific cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market is also a result of innovative strategies deployed by biopharmaceutical entities. The analytical portrayal in the publication aims to assist stakeholders in formulating prolific workflow and market advancement methodologies. It also sheds light on the competitive landscape, with insights into the diverse strategies wielded by key market participants, from new product launches to strategic collaborations.

Regional Spotlight and Future Outlook

The burgeoning cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue its forward momentum, fortified by collaborative research endeavours and a focus on emerging medical needs. This growth is not only indicative of the healthcare sector's evolution but also highlights the potential of the Asia-Pacific market to pioneer breakthroughs in cell and gene therapy manufacturing QC. Organizations are encouraged to explore the in-depth findings of this new study, which stands as a testament to the dynamic progression and innovation-driven nature of the Asia-Pacific cell and gene therapy sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Markets

1.1 Product Definition

1.2 Market Scope

1.2.1 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Overview

1.4.1 Market Scenario

1.4.2 Market Footprint and Growth Potential

1.4.3 Future Potential

1.4.4 COVID-19 Impact on Market

1.4.4.1 Impact on Research and Clinical Operations

1.4.4.2 COVID-19 Impact: Current Scenario of the Market

1.4.4.3 Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Impact Assessment

1.4.4.3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Phase

1.4.4.3.2 Post-COVID-19 Phase

2 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market: Industry Analysis

2.1 Regulatory Framework

2.1.1 Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control (CMC) Requirements by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

2.1.1.1 Product Testing

2.1.1.2 Microbial Testing

2.1.1.3 Identity

2.1.1.4 Purity

2.1.1.5 Potency

2.1.1.6 Viability

2.1.1.7 Cell Number or Dose

2.1.2 Quality Aspects of Cell and Gene Therapy Products by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

2.1.2.1 Characterization

2.1.2.2 Identity Testing

2.1.2.3 Purity Testing

2.1.3 Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) Regulations

2.1.4 Regulatory Framework: Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market

3 Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market (by Region)

3.1 Overview

3.2 Asia-Pacific

3.2.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market (by Offering)

3.2.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market (by Therapy Type)

3.2.1.3 Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market (by Process)

3.2.1.4 Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market (by Technology)

3.2.1.5 Asia-Pacific Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market (by Application)

3.2.2 China

3.2.3 Japan

3.2.4 South Korea

3.2.5 Australia

3.2.6 India

3.2.7 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Overview

4.2 Manufacturers

4.2.1 WuXi AppTec

4.2.1.1 Company Overview

4.2.1.2 Role of WuXi AppTec in the Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing QC Market

4.2.1.3 Key Competitors

4.2.1.4 Financials

4.2.1.5 Analyst Perspective

