Asia Pacific Ceramic Fiber Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type, By Product Form, By End Use Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market is accounted to US$ 591.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 1,258.7 Mn by 2027.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862063/?utm_source=PRN



The Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market is segmented on the basis of type as - Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF), Alkaline Earth Silicate (AES) Wool, and others.The RCF Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market.



Refractory ceramic fibers (RCFs) or aluminosilicate wool (ASW) are categorized under man-made vitreous fibers and are known for their insulating qualities.RCFs are manufactured when raw materials such as kaolin clay, Al2O3, SiO2, and ZrO2 are melted together, followed by the process of spinning or blowing into alumino-silicate fibers.



These fibers vary from natural mineral fibers asbestos and can be converted into crystalline silica (cristobalite).RCFs are considered as amorphous fibers that belong to a class of materials termed synthetic vitreous fibers (SVFs), also called synthetic mineral fibers (SMFs), man-made mineral fibers (MMMFs), or man-made vitreous fibers (MMVFs).



Raw refractory ceramic fibers are present in white or gray color fibrous materials in the form of bulk fiber or blanket form, amongst others.



The Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market is segmented based on product form as a blanket, module, board, paper, and others.The blanket segment accounts for the largest share in the Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market, while the module segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



The blanket is considered as a refractory material which possesses low thermal conductivity, high tensile strength, and resilience along with resistance to thermal shocks and chemical attacks.These blankets are made up of long flexible, interwoven fibers manufactured through the "spun" process and exhibit high insulation performance, flexibility, and strength.



Blankets made up of ceramic fiber are available in three standard grades, namely commercial, high-purity, and zirconia.These blankets are manufactured in varying dimensions, temperature ratings, and for different applications.



Ceramic fiber blankets offer an effective solution to a wide range of thermal management issues.



The Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market is segmented on the basis of the end-use industry as iron and steel, refining and petrochemical, power generation, aluminum, and others.The refining and petrochemical segment accounts for the largest share in the Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market, while the iron and steel segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



The demand for the refining and petrochemical industry is rising across the Asia Pacific region, with an increase in industrialization and urbanization.The growing need to lower down the operating costs coupled with an increase in reliability, and less use of energy in various applications such as furnace linings, roofs, and walls are expected to fuel the demand for ceramic fiber in the refining & petrochemical industry.



Ceramic fibers possess several properties, such as lightweight, resistance to thermal shock, chemical & corrosion, low thermal conductivity, and high-temperature stability. Also, low operational costs, high reliability, and less energy requirement associated with the use of ceramic fiber in furnace linings, roofs, and walls are boosting its usage across the refining and petrochemical industry.



Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market in segmented on the basis of country as - Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and reset of Asia Pacific.China has a major share in the Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market, which is followed by Japan.



The ceramic fiber market in China is characterized by the presence of many small and large scale players operating in the country.Moreover, China has a huge customer base for ceramic fiber due to rapid industrialization.



Rising demand form iron and steel and power generation industry is projected to influence the ceramic fiber market in China positively. China is the largest producer of steel globally, and it is also the world's largest consumer of the material.



Some of the players present in Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market are Great Lakes Textiles, HarbisonWalker International, Inc., Isolite Insulating Products Co., Ltd., Lewco Specialty Products, Inc., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials, Nutec Group, Pyrotek Inc., Rath-Group, and Unifrax LLC. amongst the others.



The overall Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia Pacific ceramic fiber market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862063/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

