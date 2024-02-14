Asia-Pacific Cislunar Infrastructure Industry Research 2023-2033: Startups and Investments Fuel Innovations, China's ILRS and ULA's Cislunar-1000 Emerge as Major Players

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Cislunar Infrastructure Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific cislunar infrastructure market is estimated to reach $2.49 billion by 2033 from $0.81 billion in 2023, at a growth rate of 11.96% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The growth of the cislunar infrastructure sector is propelled by a growing fascination from space agencies, private enterprises, and partnerships in building a strong and environmentally sustainable cislunar environment.

In APAC, cislunar infrastructure development is gaining momentum due to five key factors: propulsion systems, communication systems, space stations, in-space transportation, and resource utilization. Progress in propulsion and communication has seen substantial investment, while attention is now shifting to address challenges in space stations, in-space transport, and resource use.

APAC region's commitment to space exploration and collaboration fuels interest in a sustainable cislunar presence. Recent progress includes improved propulsion and reusable launch vehicles. Efforts now focus on reliable communication and meeting demand for in-space transport solutions.

Cislunar infrastructure is crucial for long lunar missions, scientific exploration, and potential celestial body ventures, designed for the unique cislunar environment to enable safe operations and resource utilization, supporting market growth.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy:

The product segment helps the reader to understand the different types of solutions available for deployment and their potential. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the cislunar infrastructure market by technology, inclusive of the key developments in the respective segments.

Growth/Marketing Strategy:

The cislunar infrastructure market has seen some major development by key players operating in the market, such as partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the collaboration between government space agencies and private players is primordially contracting the development and delivery of the key segments of the cislunar infrastructure ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope of the Study

1 Market
1.1 Industry Outlook
1.1.1 Cislunar Infrastructure Market: Overview
1.1.2 Ongoing and Upcoming Programs
1.1.2.1 NASA's Lunar Orbital Platform-Gateway
1.1.2.2 ESA's Moonlight Initiative
1.1.2.3 ULA Cislunar-1000
1.1.2.4 China National Space Administration's (CNSA) International Lunar Research Station (ILRS)
1.1.2.5 CSA's Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP)
1.1.3 Startups and Investment Landscape
1.1.4 Supply Chain Analysis
1.1.5 Value Chain Analysis
1.2 Business Dynamics
1.2.1 Business Drivers
1.2.1.1 Demand for Lunar Resources
1.2.1.2 Strategic Importance of Cislunar Space
1.2.2 Business Challenges
1.2.2.1 Cislunar Regulations
1.2.2.2 Challenges in Energy Collection and Distribution for Cislunar Infrastructure Requirements
1.2.2.3 Constraints in International Partnership
1.2.3 Business Strategies
1.2.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions
1.2.4 Corporate Strategies
1.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts
1.2.5 Business Opportunities
1.2.5.1 Need for Situational Awareness and Communications Infrastructure
1.2.5.2 Inter-Orbital Transportation and Cislunar Surface Transportation
1.2.5.3 Requirement for On-Orbit Servicing

2 Region
2.1 Cislunar Infrastructure Market (by Region)
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Market
2.2.1.1 Key Players in Asia-Pacific
2.2.1.2 Business Drivers
2.2.1.3 Business Challenges
2.2.2 Product
2.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cislunar Infrastructure Market (by Technology)
2.2.3 Asia-Pacific (by Country)
2.2.3.1 China
2.2.3.1.1 Market
2.2.3.1.1.1 Key Players in China
2.2.3.1.2 Product
2.2.3.1.2.1 China Cislunar Infrastructure Market (by Technology)
2.2.3.2 India
2.2.3.3 Japan
2.2.3.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

3 Market - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Competitive Benchmarking
3.2 Key Player Profiles

4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1o3f82

