Asia-Pacific Construction Equipment Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $19.23 Billion - Growing Trend of Construction Equipment Rentals Fueling Growth

The construction equipment market in APAC is forecasted to grow by $19239.15 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09%

The market is driven by increased investment in infrastructure, increase in the number of smart cities, and increasing residential and commercial construction activities. This study identifies the growing trend of construction equipment rentals as one of the prime reasons driving the construction equipment market growth during the next few years.

The report on the construction equipment market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Also, new product launches and rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction equipment market vendors. Also, the construction equipment market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

AB Volvo

Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial NV

Deere and Co.

Doosan Corp.

Epiroc AB

Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

Kubota Corp.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd.

Liebherr International AG

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

SANY Group

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Tadano Ltd.

XCMG Group

Atlas Copco AB

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Construction equipment market in APAC 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Earthmoving equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Material handling equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Concrete and road construction equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Other equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Rest of APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Market opportunity by geography



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

