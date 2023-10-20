Asia-Pacific Construction Silicones Market Report 2023-2028: Commercial Sector Leads the Market, Fueled by Energy-Efficiency

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Construction Silicones Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC construction silicones market was valued at $1.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $2.32 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.51% during the forecast period.

This report presents market size and revenue forecasts for the construction silicones market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The report encompasses revenue generated from the sale of construction silicones and provides a comprehensive analysis of the current market scenario in APAC, including market size, anticipated forecasts, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The APAC construction silicones market is experiencing significant growth driven by various factors. These include the increasing adoption of green building practices, a growing demand for high-performance construction materials, a rising need for waterproofing solutions, the surging popularity of modern architectural designs, and a boost in demand for silicone-based coatings and paints.

The construction sector is witnessing a boom in high-rise building projects, which further fuels the demand for construction silicones. Additionally, increased construction activities in the residential sector and infrastructure development projects contribute to the market's growth.

Private sector investments and government initiatives aimed at infrastructure development across APAC are major drivers of the increased demand for construction silicones in the region during the forecast period.

In the APAC construction silicones market, the commercial sector, particularly energy-efficient buildings, represents the largest market segment. The demand for silicone sealants for sealing and glazing applications is driven by the growing popularity of modern architectural designs and high-rise buildings.

This study provides a comprehensive overview of the current state of the construction silicones market in APAC and its dynamics for the period 2023 to 2028. It delves into various factors influencing market growth, including drivers, restraints, and emerging trends. The report offers insights into both demand and supply aspects of the market and profiles leading companies and prominent players operating in the industry.

Dow, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials, Elkem, Evonik Industries AG are the leading players and have strong market penetration. Vendors such as Pidilite Industries Limited, Bondzil, Aica Kogyo Co. Ltd., BASF SE, 3M, Astral, Soudal Group, Henkel AG & Co. KG, Daikin Industries Ltd., Sika AG, and others are the prominent players in the market with a noteworthy presence.

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

  • Dow
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
  • Momentive Performance Materials
  • Elkem
  • Evonik Industries AG

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Pidilite Industries Limited
  • Bondzil
  • KONISHI CHEMICAL IND CO., LTD.
  • ALSTONE INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD
  • Aica Kogyo Co. Ltd.
  • 3M
  • Astral Limited
  • Henkel AG & Co. KG
  • Soudal Group
  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Kaneka Corporation
  • PPG Industries, Inc.
  • MESGO S.p.A.
  • Sika AG
  • Arkema Group
  • Mapei, S.p.A.
  • KCC Corporation
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Asian Paints
  • HP Adhesives Ltd.
  • Adolf Wurth GmbH & Co. KG
  • Saint-Gobain
  • NAN PAO
  • Henan Minmetals East Industrial Co., Ltd.
  • Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Kejian Polymer Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd
  • Shandong Lianyu Adhesive Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd.
  • Shanghai Huitian New Materials Co., Ltd.
  • SHANDONG SANZE SILICONE SEALANT CO., LTD.
  • Guangzhou Jointas Chemical Co., Ltd.,
  • China Lesso Group Holdings Limited
  • BASF SE
  • Adarsha Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
  • Urja Sealants Pvt. Ltd
  • GSMOA
  • OKONG Corp.

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Sealants
  • Adhesives
  • Coatings
  • Others

Application Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Roofing
  • Sealing
  • Flooring
  • Others

End-User Market Insights (2022-2028)

  • Public & Commercial Infrastructure
  • Residential
  • Industrial

MARKET STRUCTURE

  • Market Dynamics
  • Competitive Landscape of the APAC Construction Silicones Market
  • Key Vendors
  • Other Prominent Vendors

