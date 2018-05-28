Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast to 2023

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moderate Growth is Expected, as Investment Will Shift from Core Application Segments



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) contact center applications market size is estimated to grow from $647.1 million in 2016 to $733.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.8%. The research service covers the contact center applications market across 14 countries (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam) in the Asia-Pacific region based on 6 application segments, including Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM) and analytics applications. The base year is 2016. Forecasts are provided by application as well as by vertical segment and horizontal segment adoption for the years 2017 to 2023.



Research Scope

• Market trends (market conditions, technology trends, pricing trends)

• Regional trends (Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam)

• Revenue forecast by solutions, applications, and technologies

• Analysis and highlights by verticals and horizontals (trends are also identified based on technology adoption across different industry sectors as well as by the size of the contact centers)

• Market Engineering Measurements are provided for the year of 2016. Market stage, market revenue of 2016, market size at the end of forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration are provided.



Research Highlights

The study presents the market size and market share by application and country. Strategies, growth analysis, competitive landscape, and future focus are discussed for major contact center application vendors (Alcatel-Lucent, Altigen, Altitude, Artsoft, Aspect Software, Avaya, Bridgetec, Callray, Cisco Systems, Convergys, eGain, Enghouse Interactive, Ericsson, Fujitsu, Genesys, Grandsys, Hanmec, Huawei, Infobird, Infotalk, Interact, Interactive Intelligence, Inticube, Jiaxun, MPC, NEC, Neocas, Nexus, NICE Systems, Nuance Communications, Oki Electric, P&W Solutions, Parsec, Samsung (Seoul Commtech)Unify, SinoVoice, Spectra, Synway, Syswill, Talisma, Todentsu, Verint Systems, Voiceware, West Interactive, Zinglabs, ZTE, and so on).



Key Issues Addressed

• Is the market growing, declining, or reaching saturation? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate? What are the key growth regions in the short and long terms?

• What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market? What initiatives have the ecosystem participants introduced to take advantage of market conditions?

• What is the current competitive landscape? How is it expected to evolve in the future? How are ecosystem participants gearing up for the future?

• How will the market change over time? Will there be a shift in the business model/pricing strategy?

• Which segment(s) will drive future adoption? What are some of the vertical-specific trends?

• Do the products and services offered meet customer needs or is additional development required?



