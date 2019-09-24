Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Market Forecast to 2024: Traditional Core Application Segments Decline, Focus on Advanced Applications for Growth

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) contact centre applications market size is estimated to grow from $636.6 million in 2017 to $701.0 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.4%.



The research service covers the contact centre application markets in 14 APAC countries: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. It covers 6 application segments: Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM), and analytics.



The base year is 2017. Forecasts are provided for applications and contact centre sizes for the years 2018 to 2024.



Research Highlights

Market trends based on market conditions, technology trends, and pricing trends

Regional trends for Australia , China , Hong Kong , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , New Zealand , The Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , Thailand , and Vietnam

Analyses and highlights of trends for verticals and for horizontals (trends identified on the basis of technology adoption across various industries and by the size of the contact centres)

Market size and market share by application and by country

Market Engineering Measurements for 2017, such as Market stage, market revenue for 2017, market size at the end of the forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, declining, or experiencing saturation?

How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the key growth regions for the short and long terms?

What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market?

What initiatives have the ecosystem participants introduced to take advantage of market conditions?

What is the current competitive landscape?

How is it expected to evolve in the future?

How are ecosystem participants gearing up for the future?

How will the market change over time?

Will there be a shift in the business model/pricing strategy?

Which segment(s) will drive future adoption?

What are some of the vertical-specific trends?

Do the products and services meet customer needs, or is additional development required?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Research Methodology

Geographical Coverage

Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

3. Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

4. Forecasts and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Market Overview - Market Trends

Market Overview - Technology Trends

Market Overview - Price Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Highlights by Country

Percent Revenue Breakdown by Application

Market Highlights by Application

Market Highlights Discussion

Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Vendor Market Share

Vendor Market Share by Application

Asia-Pacific Market - Competitive Assessment

6. The Australian Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

7. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Australian Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

8. The Chinese Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

9. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Chinese Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

10. The Hong Kong Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

11. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Hong Kong Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

12. The Indian Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

13. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Indian Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

14. The Indonesian Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

15. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Indonesian Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

16. The Japanese Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

17. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Japanese Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

18. The Malaysian Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

19. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Malaysian Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

20. The New Zealand Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

21. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - New Zealand Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

22. The Philippine Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

23. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Philippine Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

24. Singaporean Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

25. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Singaporean Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

26. South Korean Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

27. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - South Korean Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

28. Taiwanese Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

29. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Taiwanese Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

30. Thai Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

31. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Thai Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

32. Vietnamese Contact Center Applications Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Overview of Key Trends

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Vertical Adoption Trends

Horizontal Adoption Trends

33. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Vietnamese Contact Center Applications Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Assessment

34. The Last Word

Legal Disclaimer

35. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

Market Engineering Measurements

Other Participants in Asia-Pacific

Partial List of Companies Interviewed

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Alcatel-Lucent

Altigen

Altitude

Artsoft

Aspect Software

Avaya

Bridgetec

Callray

Cisco Systems

Convergys

eGain

Enghouse Interactive

Ericsson

Fujitsu

Genesys

Grandsys

Hanmec

Huawei

Infobird

Infotalk

Interact

Interactive Intelligence

Inticube

Jiaxun

MPC

NEC

Neocast

Nexus

NICE Systems

Nuance Communications

Oki Electric

P&W Solutions

Parsec

Samsung (Seoul Commtech)

SinoVoice

Spectra

Synway

Syswill

Talisma

Todentsu

Unify

Verint Systems

Voiceware

West Interactive

Zinglabs

ZTE

