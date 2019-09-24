Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Market Forecast to 2024: Traditional Core Application Segments Decline, Focus on Advanced Applications for Growth
DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) contact centre applications market size is estimated to grow from $636.6 million in 2017 to $701.0 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.4%.
The research service covers the contact centre application markets in 14 APAC countries: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. It covers 6 application segments: Inbound Contact Routing (ICR), Interactive Voice Response (IVR), Outbound Dialer (OBD), Quality Monitoring (QM), Workforce Management (WFM), and analytics.
The base year is 2017. Forecasts are provided for applications and contact centre sizes for the years 2018 to 2024.
Research Highlights
- Market trends based on market conditions, technology trends, and pricing trends
- Regional trends for Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam
- Revenue forecasts for solutions, applications, and technologies
- Analyses and highlights of trends for verticals and for horizontals (trends identified on the basis of technology adoption across various industries and by the size of the contact centres)
- Market size and market share by application and by country
- Market Engineering Measurements for 2017, such as Market stage, market revenue for 2017, market size at the end of the forecast period, base year market growth rate, CAGR, market saturation, price range, price sensitivity, and market concentration
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, declining, or experiencing saturation?
- How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?
- What are the key growth regions for the short and long terms?
- What are the driving and restraining factors that will shape the future of this market?
- What initiatives have the ecosystem participants introduced to take advantage of market conditions?
- What is the current competitive landscape?
- How is it expected to evolve in the future?
- How are ecosystem participants gearing up for the future?
- How will the market change over time?
- Will there be a shift in the business model/pricing strategy?
- Which segment(s) will drive future adoption?
- What are some of the vertical-specific trends?
- Do the products and services meet customer needs, or is additional development required?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements
- Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Research Methodology
- Geographical Coverage
- Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
3. Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
4. Forecasts and Trends
- Forecast Assumptions
- Market Overview - Market Trends
- Market Overview - Technology Trends
- Market Overview - Price Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Market Highlights by Country
- Percent Revenue Breakdown by Application
- Market Highlights by Application
- Market Highlights Discussion
- Market Highlights by Horizontal and Vertical
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- Vendor Market Share
- Vendor Market Share by Application
- Asia-Pacific Market - Competitive Assessment
6. The Australian Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
7. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Australian Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
8. The Chinese Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
9. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Chinese Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
10. The Hong Kong Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
11. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Hong Kong Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
12. The Indian Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
13. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Indian Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
14. The Indonesian Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
15. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Indonesian Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
16. The Japanese Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
17. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Japanese Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
18. The Malaysian Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
19. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Malaysian Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
20. The New Zealand Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
21. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - New Zealand Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
22. The Philippine Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
23. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Philippine Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
24. Singaporean Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
25. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Singaporean Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
26. South Korean Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
27. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - South Korean Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
28. Taiwanese Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
29. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Taiwanese Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
30. Thai Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
31. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Thai Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
32. Vietnamese Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Overview of Key Trends
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Vertical Adoption Trends
- Horizontal Adoption Trends
33. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Vietnamese Contact Center Applications Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Assessment
34. The Last Word
- Legal Disclaimer
35. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Other Participants in Asia-Pacific
- Partial List of Companies Interviewed
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Alcatel-Lucent
- Altigen
- Altitude
- Artsoft
- Aspect Software
- Avaya
- Bridgetec
- Callray
- Cisco Systems
- Convergys
- eGain
- Enghouse Interactive
- Ericsson
- Fujitsu
- Genesys
- Grandsys
- Hanmec
- Huawei
- Infobird
- Infotalk
- Interact
- Interactive Intelligence
- Inticube
- Jiaxun
- MPC
- NEC
- Neocast
- Nexus
- NICE Systems
- Nuance Communications
- Oki Electric
- P&W Solutions
- Parsec
- Samsung (Seoul Commtech)
- SinoVoice
- Spectra
- Synway
- Syswill
- Talisma
- Todentsu
- Unify
- Verint Systems
- Voiceware
- West Interactive
- Zinglabs
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rm1b
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
