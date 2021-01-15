Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Market to See Buoyant Growth, Thanks to Analytics

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/51k

"From an application perspective, inbound contact routing (ICR) will continue to dominate the application market throughout the forecast period, whereas analytics will witness the strongest growth as contact centers will consider it a service differentiator," said Arpan Bid, Information & Communication Technologies Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, looking at adoption of contact center applications by vertical, the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry will be the leader in deploying contact center applications, followed by telecommunications."

Bid added, "Similarly, government and education, E-commerce, and healthcare are poised to be the fastest-growing sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The retail industry will grow relatively faster after the pandemic."

Ending lifecycles for existing vendor platforms, refreshing the applications of core segments, adding new channels and providing richer integrations will drive the APAC contact center applications market, presenting lucrative growth prospects for market participants, including:

Introducing new technologies such as predictive analytics and machine learning to enhance capabilities, add value, and remain competitive.

such as predictive analytics and machine learning to enhance capabilities, add value, and remain competitive. Encouraging contact centers to integrate systems and apps outside the contact center to support digital transformation strategies.

outside the contact center to support digital transformation strategies. Offering rich and easy-to-use contact center analytics capabilities as enterprises increasingly source end-to-end analytics solutions for their business needs.

as enterprises increasingly source end-to-end analytics solutions for their business needs. Providing work-from-home (WFH) solutions, AI-enabled bots, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), and automation tools as contact centers are compelled to increasingly invest in advanced tools to manage the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digitization and Cloud Migration Transforming Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast to 2026 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technologies research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Digitization and Cloud Migration Transforming Asia-Pacific Contact Center Applications Market, Forecast to 2026

PB13

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: [email protected]

http://ww2.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

https://ww2.frost.com/

