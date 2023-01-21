Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Report 2023: Rise in Rack Power Density of Data Centers to Increase Demand

Jan 21, 2023, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets
The "Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia Pacific data center cooling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during 2022-2027. Operators are also trying new and innovative methods to ensure that cooling the facility can be done via alternate methods to reduce the PUE of the facilities. Challenges such as increased water consumption and heightened power usage due to higher rack capacity will raise the demand for alternative and efficient cooling systems in the APAC data center cooling market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific data center cooling market is driven by the adoption of the 5G technologies advanced technologies such as IoT, big data, AL & ML, and digitalization. The facilities in the region have started adopting liquid immersion cooling technologies. For instance, OneAsia announced to launch first liquid immersion cooling system in its Hong Kong data centers. Further, free cooling techniques will continue to dominate the market for evaporative coolers, free cooling chillers, air-side economizers, and water-side economizers in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Northern China.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The growth of hyperscale facilities in the region, such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Google, IBM, and Tencent, has increased. These hyperscale facilities require efficient and sustainable cooling systems.
- Many modern facilities are built in both high-density and low-density environments. High-density environments can support a rack power density of up to 20 kW and even more through liquid immersion and direct-to-chip cooling.
- Overheating processors, peripherals, or other components can cause system failure and data loss. Therefore, it is necessary to incorporate efficient cooling systems in data centers.
- Regarding adoption, CRAC and CRAH units dominate with a 35% share of the overall market for cooling systems in the APAC data center cooling market.
- Due to the tropical climate in Southeast Asian countries, most facilities are adopting liquid-based cooling technologies. For instance, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres has installed a chilled water plant with cooling towers with the redundancy of N+1 in its Loyang facility.
- Facilities have cooling standards that determine the design, adoption, and operation of the cooling systems and equipment used. ASHRAE provides standards as well as recommendations for the installation of cooling systems.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Higher Deployment of 5G & Edge Data Centers
- Growing Adoption of AL & ML Workloads
- Rise in Rack Power Density of Data Centers
- Innovative Technologies in Data Center
Market Enablers
- Rise in Adoption of Cloud Services
- Growing Adoption of Big Data and IoT
- Data Center Targeting Pue of <_5__li>
- Increase in Data Center Investments
Market Restraints
- Increase in Power Consumption by Cooling Systems
- Water Consumption by Data Centers
Segmentation by Cooling Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling System
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers
- Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
- Water-Based Cooling Technique
- Direct-To-Chip & Liquid Immersion Cooling Technique
Segmentation by Tier Standards
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Geography
- APAC
- China
- Hong Kong
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Rest Of APAC
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asian Countries
Key Vendors
- Airedale by Modine
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Other Prominent Vendors
- 3M
- 4ENERGY
- Airsys
- ALFA LAVAL
- Asetek
- Aermec
- Austin Hughes Electronics
- Black Box Network Services
- Carrier
- Citec International
- ClimateWorx
- Cooler Master Technology
- Condair Group
- Climaveneta Climate Technologies (Mitsubishi Electric)
- Colt International
- CoolIT Systems
- CONTEG
- DAIKIN APPLIED (Daikin Industries)
- DATA AIRE
- Degree Controls (Nova Instruments)
- Delta Group
- ebm-papst
- EcoCooling
- Envicool
- FlaktGroup
- FUJITSU
- Fuji Electric
- Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)
- Huawei Technologies
- Iceotope
- Johnson Controls
- Kelvion Holding
- KyotoCooling
- LiquidStack
- Lennox International
- Liquid Cool Solutions
- Legrand
- Motivair
- Munters
- Nortek Air Solutions
- nVent
- Prasa Infocom & Power Solutions (Prasa)
- Quantech (Renovo Zhuhai)
- Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology
- Siemens
- SPX Cooling Technologies
- Stellar Energy
- Submer
- Swegon Group
- SWEP International
- Systecon
- Trane (Ingersoll Rand)
- Upsite Technologies
- USystems
- Wakefield-Vette
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Premium Insights
7 Market at a Glance
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 Mechanical Infrastructure
14 Cooling Systems
15 Cooling Techniques
16 Tier Standards
17 Geography
18 Southeast Asia
19 Competitive Landscape
20 Key Vendors
21 Other Prominent Vendors
22 Report Summary
23 Quantitative Summary
24 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nh3mrz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article