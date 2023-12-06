Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis Report 2023-2027: Demand for High-Performance Computing Rises, Water-Cooled Technology Revolutionizes Energy Efficiency

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC market for liquid cooling in data centers is poised for remarkable growth between 2022 and 2027. According to this report, this market is expected to exhibit a substantial increase, with a projected value of over US$ 663.4 million in 2022, set to soar to an impressive US$ 2,609.1 million by 2027. Anticipated to achieve an outstanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 31.51% during this period, this growth is attributed to various factors. The data is excluding china region.



The expansion of the APAC data center liquid cooling industry is significantly influenced by the emergence of cutting-edge technologies and the growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. Several key drivers are contributing to this market's expansion, including the increasing need for cooling solutions that are both energy-efficient and space-saving. Moreover, the pursuit of lower operating costs and enhanced overclocking capabilities is propelling the adoption of liquid cooling solutions in data centers.



The introduction of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, along with the evolving landscape of high-density computing, presents significant opportunities for manufacturers in the APAC data center liquid cooling sector. Liquid cooling technologies offer a pathway to achieve higher processing density within the same physical space by effectively dissipating heat, allowing data centers to maximize their processing power without the need for extensive changes to their physical infrastructure.



Environmental sustainability has become a pressing concern, urging data centers to reduce their carbon footprint and energy consumption. Liquid cooling is seen as a more eco-friendly alternative compared to conventional air cooling methods, as it enhances energy efficiency and reduces the reliance on power-hungry cooling equipment. Implementing liquid cooling technology can contribute to the development of a greener and more sustainable IT infrastructure in data centers.



The demand for high-performance computing under conditions of high frequency, intensive workloads, and multi-core processing, driven by applications like artificial intelligence and machine learning, is on the rise within data centers. To meet these diverse needs, data center operators are turning to the latest advancements in indirect or direct-on-chip liquid cooling and system integrator services. End users, including cloud providers, colocation providers, hyperscale data centers, and others, are increasingly adopting cold plates, direct liquid cooling (DLC), indirect liquid cooling, and rack liquid cooling solutions, further boosting the demand for APAC data center liquid cooling technology.



In today's data center landscape, which is characterized by a surge in computational demands and core-intensive applications, traditional air cooling solutions are approaching their limits. Liquid cooling is not limited to just mainframes and supercomputers; it has applications that extend to a wide range of data center scenarios.



Liquid cooling, involving the use of water and other liquids, offers superior heat-carrying efficiency compared to air and can address certain challenges associated with air cooling systems. As the density of computing equipment increases, and data centers expand to meet growing demands, liquid cooling technology gains prominence. Liquid cooling methods have a significantly higher heat capacity than air, with water being approximately 4,000 times more effective at heat dissipation. This technology contributes to enhanced energy efficiency across data centers, especially in settings where rack densities exceed 50 kW.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

Increasing Data Center Spending

Growing Need for Hyper-Scale Data Centers

Leading Hyperscale Data Center Operators to have a Huge Impact on Market Adoption

Thermal Energy Recovery and Conversion from Data Centers

Increasing Need for Sustainable Cooling Solutions

Increasing Government Initiatives for Carbon-Neutral and Energy-Efficient Data Centers

Need to Curb Water Usage Due to Increasing Water Scarcity

Growing Number of Green and Smart City Projects

Reduction in Operational Costs

Extends the Life of Equipment and Hardware

Resource Saving Technology

Reduction of Floor Space Needed by Data Centers

Sustainable Development Efforts and CSR Activities

Rising Electricity Tariffs Globally

High-Efficiency Cooling Solutions

Emerging Technologies Promote Cost-Effectiveness

AI-Assisted Automatic Cooling Control

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) Optimization with Economic Cooling Solutions

Business Challenges

High Investment Costs

Alternative Technologies Existing in the Market

Additional Costs in Case of System Failures and Fluid Leakages

Fluid Leakages Add to Costs

Data Center Liquid Cooling Systems Susceptible to Breakdowns

Equipment and Hardware to be Pre-Designed and Modified

Business Strategies

Product Developments and Innovations

Market Developments

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

Business Opportunities

Retrofitting Opportunities

Increasing Efficiency of Existing Data Centers

Conversion of Old Buildings to Data Centers

Increasing Demand for Data Centers

Need for Edge, Colocation, and Hyper-Scale Data Center

Increasing Number of Distributed or Edge Data Centers

Growth in Penetration Rate of Internet and Cloud Services

Increased Rack Density

Increased Adoption of Blockchain Technologies and Growing Demand for Crypto Mining

Mining Increasing Research and Development Activities

Transition from Onsite Storage Facility to Cloud Connectivity

Integration with Emerging Technologies

Blockchain

Satellite Communication

6G Connectivity

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market

Pathway to Green Data Centers

Analysis of the Current Scenario

Distribution of the Data Centers (by Source of Energy)

Distribution of the Data Centers (by Status)

Way to a Green Data Center Ecosystem

Cloud Migration

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Enabling Technologies

Efficient Infrastructure

Renewable Energy

Ongoing Trends

Efficient Cooling Systems

Upcoming Data Center Liquid Cooling Concepts

Recovery of Waste Heat

Water Conservation

Renewable Energy for Data Centers

Use-Cases of Data Center Liquid Cooling

IT and Telecom Sector

Government and Public Sector

Others

Increased Data Requirements

Increasing Rack Power Density - New Data Center Reality

5G Services to Drive Exponential Growth in Data Centers

COVID-19 Implications for Data Centers

Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Cooling Systems

Carbon Neutrality

Green Initiatives by Government Body

Ecosystem and Ongoing Programs

Associations and Consortiums

Asia-Pacific

China

Rest-of-the-World

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Black Box

ExaScaler Inc

FUJITSU

Wiwynn

CoolestDC

Regions

Global Data Center Outlook

Growing Number of Data Center Stock

Global Crypto Currency Mining

Currency Mining Increased Internet Connectivity

Increased Internet Bandwidth

Increased Focus on Energy Efficiency

China

Market

Buyer Attributes

Key Data Center Liquid Cooling Providers in China

Business Challenges

Business Drivers

Application

China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by End-Use Industry), $Million, 2021-2027

China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Data Center), $Million, 2021-2027

Product

China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Solution), $Million, 2021-2027

China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Indirect Cooling), $Million, 2021-2027

China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Direct Cooling), $Million, 2021-2027

China Data Center Liquid Cooling Market (by Immersion Cooling), $Million, 2021-2027

South Korea

Australia

India

Japan

Singapore

Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cq8p1h

